Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market By Infection Type (HCoV-229E, HCoV-OC43, SARS-CoV, New Haven CoV, HKU1-CoV, MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2, Others), By Vaccine Type, By Product Type, By Route of Administration, By Patient Type, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of this disease across different parts of the globe. This has increased the need to protect the world from the virus, thereby expected to positively impact the market growth. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities by various pharmaceutical & biotechnology players for the development of potential vaccines is anticipated to foster the market growth.
According to WHO, there are 70 coronavirus vaccines under development by different companies and organizations. Out of these, three vaccines are already being tested in human trials. The vaccine developed by the Hong Kong based biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc. and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology is leading the race and is currently in the second phase of clinical trials. On the other hand, other vaccines developed by the US-based companies Moderna Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., have also started their human trials.
The Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market is segmented based on infection type, vaccine type, product type, route of administration, patient type, end-user, company and region. Based on infection type, the market can be categorized into HCoV-229E, HCoV-OC43, SARS-CoV, New Haven CoV, HKU1-CoV, MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2 and others. The SARS-CoV-2 segment is expected to dominate the market since this infection or virus is the cause of the pandemic COVID-19 disease.
Regionally, the Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the overall coronavirus vaccine market since China was the epicenter for the novel coronavirus disease and various Chinese companies & research institutes have already started working on various treatment options and vaccines to fight the disease. Additionally, other countries in the region such as India, Singapore, South Korea are also aggressively involved in developing vaccines and other treatments to curb the disease.
Major players operating in the Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market include Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Moderna, Inc., Novavax, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Sanofi, Protein Potential, LLC, AlphaVax, Inc., Synairgen PLC, NanoViricides, Inc., GeneCure, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech, CanSino Biological Inc, FluGen, I-Mab Biopharma, Medicago, Airway Therapeutics and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Infection Type (HCoV-229E, HCoV-OC43, SARS-CoV, New Haven CoV, HKU1-CoV, MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2, Others)
6.2.2. By Vaccine Type (Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine, Live Attenuated Coronavirus Vaccine, S-Protein Based Coronavirus Vaccine)
6.2.3. By Product Type (Monovalent Vaccine v/s Multivariant Vaccine)
6.2.4. By Route of Administration (Oral, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous)
6.2.5. By Patient Type (Pediatric v/s Adult)
6.2.6. By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, Others)
6.2.7. By Company (2019)
6.2.8. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Coronavirus Vaccine Market Outlook
8. Europe Coronavirus Vaccine Market Outlook
9. North America Coronavirus Vaccine Market Outlook
10. South America Coronavirus Vaccine Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Coronavirus Vaccine Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Patent Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles
15.3. Company Details
15.4. Financials (As Reported)
15.5. Supply/ Value Chain Analysis
15.6. Timelines For Drug Development To Commercial Launch
15.6.1. Status of Approval of vaccines
15.7. SWOT Analysis
15.8. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
15.9. Planned Investments
15.10. Market Positioning
15.11. Leading Players Profiled
15.11.1. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
15.11.2. Moderna, Inc.
15.11.3. Novavax, Inc.
15.11.4. Johnson & Johnson
15.11.5. Pfizer
15.11.6. Sanofi
15.11.7. Protein Potential, LLC
15.11.8. AlphaVax, Inc.
15.11.9. Synairgen PLC
15.11.10. NanoViricides, Inc.
15.11.11. GeneCure, LLC
15.11.12. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
15.11.13. Zydus Cadila
15.11.14. Serum Institute
15.11.15. Bharat Biotech
15.11.16. CanSino Biological Inc
15.11.17. FluGen
15.11.18. I-Mab Biopharma
15.11.19. Medicago
15.11.20. Airway Therapeutics
16. Strategic Recommendations
