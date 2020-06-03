Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Telecoms Report - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The China Telecommunications Industry Report, 2020-2025 includes a comprehensive review of the Chinese market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Statistics
1.1 China Population
1.2 China Households
1.3 China's GDP
2 COVID-19 Impact
3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2025
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 China's Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond
3.3 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2019
3.4 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2018-2025
3.5 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2025
3.5.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2014-2019
3.5.2 Capex to Revenue Country Benchmark
3.5.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark
3.5.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2019-2025
4 Telecommunications Operators Profile
4.1 China Mobile Profile
4.2 China Unicom Profile
4.3 China telecom Profile
4.4 China Tower Co Profile
5 Mobile Market
5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025
5.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025
5.3 Spectrum Holdings
5.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends
5.5 Mobile Speed Tests
5.6 Internet of Things (IoT)
6 Broadband Market
6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2019
6.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2018-2025
7 Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments
7.1 Fixed Infrastructure
7.1.1 Government Plans
7.1.2 Submarine Cables
7.2 Mobile Tower Infrastructure Landscape
7.2.1 Getting Ready for 5G
7.2.2 Tower Density Benchmark
7.3 Telco Infrastructure Comparative
8 Thematics / Opportunities
8.1 Going for Scale - Consolidation
8.2 Going for Scope - Cross-Industry
8.2.1 e-Commerce
8.3 New Telecoms Operating Model
8.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples
8.4 5G versus Fixed
8.4.1 5G Overview
8.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range
8.4.3 Fixed Broadband Networks Doing the Heavy Lifting Long Term
9 Telco M&A Transaction Database
10 Methodology
Companies Mentioned
