Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America was the largest region in the global supermarkets and hypermarkets market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global supermarkets and hypermarkets market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global supermarkets and hypermarkets market.



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets are increasingly using Internet of Things (IoT) and other connected devices to optimize energy efficiency. IoT and coolers, freezers, HVAC units and others power-using equipment are connected to a centralized program that help the retailers to get an accurate picture and information of their energy use which can be used to manage equipment performance and utilize settings for optimum temperatures and lighting.



The global supermarkets and hypermarkets market is expected to decline from $2456.2 billion in 2019 to $2435.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $2815.9 billion in 2023.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global supermarkets and hypermarkets market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider supermarkets and hypermarkets market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets market section of the report gives context. It compares the supermarkets and hypermarkets market with other segments of the retail market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, supermarkets and hypermarkets indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market Characteristics



4. Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market Product Analysis



5. Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market Supply Chain



6. Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market Customer Information



7. Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market Trends And Strategies



8. Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market Size And Growth



9. Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market Regional Analysis



10. Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market Segmentation



11. Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market



13. Western Europe Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market



14. Eastern Europe Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market



15. North America Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market



16. South America Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market



17. Middle East Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market



18. Africa Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market



19. Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market



21. Market Background: Retail Market



22. Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Target CorporationCarrefour

Aldi

Wal-Mart

Tesco

