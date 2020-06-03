New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903762/?utm_source=GNW





Patients are affected by different types of sleep apnea, such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) caused by the blockage of the airway, when the muscle in the back of the throat collapses during sleep, central sleep apnea (CSA), caused when the brain fails to send the signal to the muscle to breathe, due to instability in the respiratory control center and complex sleep apnea syndrome a mixture of OSA and CSA, that central sleep apnea may emerge during titration of CPAP in patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Sleep apnea may cause due to physical structure or certain medical conditions such as obesity, large tonsils, endocrine disorders, neuromuscular disorders, certain genetic syndrome and premature birth.



The Sleep apnea devices global market is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 to reach $8,173.8 million by 2026. The increase in the rate of sleep apnea population, increasing lifestyle changes that causing poor sleep patterns elevated rates of stress, obesity and cardiovascular disease and increasing funding and investment in patient monitoring are driving the market growth. However, the alternative therapies of sleep apnea, stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals and non-compliances of patients with PAP devices are restraining the market growth.



The Sleep apnea devices market segmented based on products, application, end-users and geography. The product market is segmented into diagnostic devices and treatment devices. According to IQ4I research, treatment devices accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The diagnostic devices segment is expected to grow at a mid-single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing diagnosis rate of sleep apnea and increasing connectivity of rural areas.



The sleep apnea diagnostic devices market is further classified into in-lab sleep test and home sleep test. Among these, the in-lab sleep test accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at a mid-single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Based on products, in – lab sleep test is further segmented into attended polysomnography (PSG), Respiratory polygraph and pulse oximeter. Among them, attended polysomnography segment held the largest revenue in 2019 of the market and the market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Increasing incidence of obstructive sleep apnea, increasing demand for gold standard polysomnography devices are the factors driving the market growth. The home sleep test is further segmented into unattended polysomnography, Actigraphy and others, among these; unattended polysomnography segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR of from 2019 to 2026.



The sleep apnea treatment devices market is segmented into PAP devices, oral appliances, phrenic nerve stimulators, hypoglossal nerve stimulator and others. Among them, the PAP devices segment commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Increasing the incidence of sleep apnea disorder and increasing the use of PAP devices are the factors driving the market. The hypoglossal nerve stimulator is expected to grow at high teen CAGR from 2019 to 2026. PAP devices are further segmented into CPAP, APAP, BiPAP, ASV and accessories, among these, Accessories accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026, APAP devices segment is expected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. An oral appliance segment is further segmented into Mandibular repositioning devices (MRD) and Tongue retaining devices (TRD), among these, MRD accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026, due to increased use wearable devices. Accessories are further segmented into full face masks, nasal masks, nasal pillow masks and others, among these, the full face masks segmented is accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The sleep apnea application market is segmented into obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), central sleep apnea (CSA) and complex sleep apnea syndrome (ComSAS). Among these, OSA accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The Sleep apnea devices global market based on end-user is segmented into hospitals, sleep centers, home healthcare and others. Among these, the sleep centers segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at high single digit from 2019 to 2026. The homecare market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to the improvement and acceptance of home care devices has increased.



The Sleep apnea devices global market based on geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific and Rest of the World, among these, North America accounted for the largest revenue of $2,365.1 million in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of high single digit from 2019 to 2026. Increasing awareness about the diseases complications in developed countries, high investments in healthcare infrastructures and demand for quality services are propelling the market growth. Asia – Pacific is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing awareness about the health in emerging countries.



Major players in Sleep apnea devices global market are ResMed Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd., (New Zealand), Apex Medical Corporation (Taiwan), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan) Natus Medical Inc.. (U.S.), Inspire Medical Inc. (U.S.), Drive Medical (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare) (U.S.), and SomnoMed (U.S.).



The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North America

o U.S.

o Rest of North America



• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of APAC



• Rest of the World (RoW)

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Others

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903762/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001