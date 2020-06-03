Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bottled Water Asia Report & Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Bottled Water Report & Database gives Market Consumption/Products/Services for 24 countries by 6 to 10-Digit NAICS Product Codes by 3 Time series: From 1997- 2020 and Forecasts 2021- 2028 & 2028-2046.
Countries covered include: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, North Korea, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Other: East Timor.
Spreadsheet Chapters include: Market Consumption - in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.
Data includes Market Consumption by individual Product/Service, Per-Capita Consumption, Marketing Costs & Margins, Product Launch Data, Buyers, End Users & Customer Profile, Consumer Demographics. Historic Balance Sheets, Forecast Financial Data, Industry Profile, National Data.
This Regional Report + Database will contain about 15,000 files, including:
1. Regional Summary Report (PDF)
2. Regional Summary Report (Word)
3. Data Pages: about 2,000
4. Chapters and General (.htm) Pages: about 3,500 pages
5. Reference documents (PDF): 140
6. Templates which can be used to produce internal reports or documents (Word): 160
7. Excel spreadsheets: about 3,500
8. 4 Access databases: about 3,500
9. Excel templates, Software tools & utilities, and reference documents: 200 documents
10. Maps & Diagrams: 150
BOTTLED WATER ASIA REPORT + DATABASE
PRODUCTS & MARKETS COVERED
1. Bottled water manufactures
2. Bottled water
3. Bottled water (noncarbonated), processed or pasteurized, except artificially carbonated & sterile
4. Bottled water, nsk
5. Bottled water manufactures, nsk, nonadministrative-record
6. Bottled water manufactures, nsk, administrative-record
59 MARKET RESEARCH CHAPTERS
1 Administration
2 Advertising
3 Buyers - Commercial Operations
4 Buyers - Competitors
5 Buyers - Major City
6 Buyers - Products
7 Buyers - Trade Cell
8 Competitive Industry Analysis
9 Competitor Analysis
10 Country Focus
11 Distribution
12 Business Decision Scenarios
13 Capital Costs Scenarios
14 Cashflow Option Scenarios
15 Cost Structure Scenarios
16 Historic Industry Balance Sheet
17 Historic Marketing Costs & Margins
18 Investment + Cost Reduction Scenarios
19 Market Climate Scenarios
20 Marketing Costs
21 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios
22 Marketing Margins
23 Strategic Options Scenarios
24 Survival Scenarios
25 Tactical Options Scenarios
26 Geographic Data
27 Industry Norms
28 Major City Market Analysis
29 Capital Access Scenarios
30 Market Cashflow Scenarios
31 Economic Climate Scenarios
32 Market Investment + Costs Scenarios
33 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios
34 Market Risk Scenarios
35 Market Strategic Options
36 Market Survival Options
37 Market Tactical Options
38 Marketing Expenditure -v- Market Share
39 Marketing Strategy Development
40 Markets
41 Operational Analysis
42 Overseas Development
43 Personnel Management
44 Physical Distribution + Customer Handling
45 Pricing
46 Process + Order Handling
47 Product Analysis
48 Product Development
49 Product Marketing Factors
50 Product Mix
51 Product Summary
52 Profit Risk Scenarios
53 Promotional Mix
54 Salesforce Decisions
55 Sales Promotion
56 Surveys
57 Targets -Product + Market
58 Technology
59 Trade Cell Analysis.
