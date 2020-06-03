Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification and Purification Services Market: Focus on Research, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Oligonucleotides have a wide range of applications in medical science. In basic research and diagnostics, these are indispensable to contemporary molecular testing and analytical protocols, genomic library construction and artificial gene synthesis. In fact, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, several oligonucleotide manufacturers have started offering critical oligonucleotide chemistries, controls and components for the delivery of COVID-19 detection kits at scale.
According to experts, the use of oligonucleotides as a treatment option is limited due to complexities associated with the synthesis of such compounds. Similar to small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides can be manufactured via chemical synthesis methods, solid phase synthesis being one of the most popular approaches used. However, there are certain technical requirements and complex analytical expertise required for development, synthesis and purification of this class of molecules.
As a result, oligonucleotide manufacturing has emerged as a much sought-after capability within the modern biopharmaceutical industry. Presently, a significant proportion of the existing expertise and manufacturing capacity for oligonucleotides belong to contract service providers. In fact, most researchers and many therapy / diagnostic developers have demonstrated preference to outsource oligonucleotide manufacturing operations, instead of building in-house capabilities for the same. Several big pharma companies, despite having proprietary manufacturing capabilities, are known to outsource more than half of their clinical stage oligonucleotide manufacturing operations. In the foreseen future, we anticipate the demand and opportunities for CMOs in this domain to rise. Consequently, CMOs need to continue to upgrade their capabilities and infrastructure to keep pace with the evolving product development landscape.
This report features a detailed study of the current scenario and future potential of the custom synthesis, modification and purification services market for oligonucleotides, which are intended for research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. The study includes in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of service providers engaged in this domain.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Oligonucleotide manufactureres (research and diagnostic applications)
5. Oligonucleotide manufactureres (therapeutic applications)
6. Company competitiveness analysis: oligonucleotide manufactures (research and diagnostic applications)
7. Company competitiveness analysis: oligonucleotide manufacturers (therapeutic applications)
8. Company profiles: oligonucleotide manufacturers (research and diagnostic applications)
9. Company profiles: oligonucleotide manufacturers (therapeutic applications)
10. Partnerships and collaborations
11. Recent expansions
12. Clinical trial analysis
13. Capacity analysis
14. Demand analysis
15. Market sizing and opportunity analysis
16. SWOT analysis
17. Survey analysis
18. Executive insights
19. Concluding remarks
