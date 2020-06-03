Paris, June 3, 2020

Availability of the

Universal Registration Document 2019

including the FY 2019 Financial Report

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) announces that on June 2, 2020 it filed its Universal Registration Document for the 2019 financial year with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

This document includes in particular the following elements

- The FY 2019 financial report,

- The report on corporate governance; and

- The auditors’ reports regarding corporate governance.

The Universal Registration Document is made available under the current regulatory conditions.

The document is available on the Company’s website (http://www.mbws.com/) under: "Regulatory information" and on the website of the French Financial Markets Authority (www.amf-france.org).

Printed copies of the registration document are also available at the Company's registered office, 27-29 rue de Provence, 75009 PARIS.

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its know-how, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a spirit resolutely turned towards innovation. From the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755 to the launch the Fruits and Wine in 2010, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has been able to develop its brands in a modern way while respecting their origins.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers trustworthy, bold and full of flavors and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Krupnik, Fruits and Wine, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index





Contact

Image Sept

Claire Doligez

cdoligez@image7.fr

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 70 74 70

