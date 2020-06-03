TORONTO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax Canada has created a COVID + Credit Resource Centre to help consumers better understand how the pandemic may be impacting their finances and credit. The Centre provides insights on managing finances and steps to mitigate any negative impact on their credit during these difficult times. Consumers concerned about deferred payments and the potential impact on their credit scores will also be able to find guidance and helpful information.

Specifically, consumers concerned about deferred payments and their credit standing can refer to these resource articles:

“We recognize that the pandemic has led to widespread uncertainty for millions of Canadians, leaving them struggling to keep up with their bills and overwhelmed by financial decisions,” said Carrie Russell, President of Equifax Canada. “We are committed to helping all Canadians build credit confidence, no matter their circumstances. Our resources help provide answers for the people who need them."

“To ensure information is being accurately reported, it's important for consumers to check their credit reports regularly - especially after a deferred payment agreement has been reached with their lenders.”

Equifax Canada recognizes the hardships people are facing and continues to work with industry stakeholders to define data reporting specifications, which strive to achieve these key objectives:

Helping to minimize negative impacts of deferred payment programs on borrowers’ (consumer and business) creditworthiness

Offering support to data furnishers who may have a limited ability to report account deferral data in accordance with the existing reporting specifications for standard reporting of deferrals

Fair and accurate credit reporting practices in accordance with regulatory requirements

Consistent data reporting and processing by both Equifax and TransUnion

Credit bureaus use different sources for collecting information, and not all third parties report to both credit bureaus. This means that the credit reports belonging to a consumer may contain different information. It is important to regularly check credit reports to help better understand your current credit position and detect any inaccurate or incomplete information. Consumers can currently obtain their free Equifax Canada credit report instantly via the company’s website: https://www.consumer.equifax.ca/personal/products/credit-report/ .

