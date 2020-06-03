Selbyville, Delaware, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Automotive NVH Materials Market by Material (Rubber, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Chloride), NVH Treatment (Absorber, Insulator, Absorber & Insulator, Damper), Vehicle (Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Unit Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of automotive NVH materials will reach $13 billion by 2026. Rising adoption of materials offering both lightweight and dampening properties will propel the market growth.

The government and regulatory bodies including European Commission have established stringent regulatory framework to minimize the excessive noise of vehicle. As per these regulations, car manufacturers are advised to implement necessary measures during production to minimize noise. Additionally, the vehicle manufacturers are implementing innovative technology and utilizing NVH testing to enhance the NVH performance of vehicle. These trends will catapult the consumption of automotive NVH materials over the forecast period.

Rubber is expected to lead the market and will capture more than 32% volume share by 2026. The strong growth of this segment is attributable to rubber’s ability to provide high density which helps in easy absorption of sound & vibration. In addition, rubber has excellent dampening and processing characteristics.

Insulator segment in the automotive NVH materials market will witness around 6% growth from 2020 to 2026. Insulators obstruct the transmission of air-borne & structure-borne noise from source to the receiver. Moreover, they separate the vehicle body structure from excitation sources to control vibrations. Light commercial vehicles segment is likely to cross USD 2.9 billion by 2026 driven by rising demand for transportation of goods.

Some of the key players in the automotive NVH materials market include, The 3M Company, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Vibroacoustic AG, ElringKlinger AG, Boyd Corporation, Fostek Corporation and ANAND NVH Products Pvt. Ltd. These manufacturers are continuously focusing on research & development activities, expanding production capacity and diversifying sales & distribution network to gain advantage over its competitors.

