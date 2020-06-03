Selbyville, Delaware, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cable management system market was worth USD 16.69 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% during 2020-2026. The lucrative growth of global cable management system market is credited to global amplification of construction sector. Cable management systems are employed in underground network construction owing to high fire resistance and superior performance characteristics.

As per the report, regional scope of the market is assessed thoroughly and information pertaining to the current and projected industry share as well as growth prospects for each region over the forecast period is presented. The market is further classified into numerous segments with respect to product, material, end-use, and region. The report contains data about historic market share and estimated revenue contribution of each segment by the end of the study duration. Furthermore, the competitive hierarchy of the market has been assessed in the report, revealing information about their product offerings and strategies undertaken by them to enhance their industry stake.

As per International Construction Market Survey, annual growth rate of construction sector was 3.5% in 2017 which surged to 3.9% in 2018. Likewise, 2017 annual report of FIEC (European Construction Industry Federation) states that construction activity surpassed 1278 billion Euro in 2017. Constant growth of construction industry will positively influence the business scenario in the coming years.

Cable management systems are used to contain and support cables during installation. They ensure easy traceability of connections and efficient management of cables. Regulatory mandates regarding code compliance and quality standardization are augmenting the product penetration, and elevating its market share.

COVID-19 influence on global cable management system market:

Though COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global economy, but it has emerged as an appealing opportunity for the worldwide cable management system market. As numerous nations across the globe are under lockdown and practicing social distancing, schools and offices are closed. This is boosting the demand for virtual networking infrastructure and data centers, hence stimulating the growth of cable management system market. Moreover, proliferating use of consumer electronics and semiconductors will create new growth prospects for the market players in the approaching years.

Regional hierarchy:

North America dominated the overall cable management system market in the recent past and is slated to gain decent traction during 2020-2026, on account of escalating demand from region’s IT facilities and data centers.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific cable management system market is anticipated to register considerable growth through 2026. Ever-expanding construction sector will supplement the growth of APAC market.

Global Cable Management System Market Product Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

Cable Conduits

Boxes, Distribution Boards, and Connectors

Cable Trunks

Cable Trays

Others

Global Cable Management System Market Material Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

Non-metallic

Metallic

Global Cable Management System Market End-use Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Others

Global Cable Management System Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

Rest of APAC

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Rest of Europe

North America

Canada

United States

Rest of world

Global Cable Management System Market Competitive Spectrum Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

Marco Cable Management

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Legrand SA

Houston Wire & Cable Co.

HallermannTyton Group PLC

Enduro Composites Inc.

Eaton Corp.

Chatsworth Products Inc.

Atkore International Holdings Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cable Management System Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cable Management System Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cable Management System Market, by Material, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Cable Management System Market, by End-use, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cable Management System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cable Management System Market Dynamics

3.1. Cable Management System Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Cable Management System Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Cable Management System Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cable Management System Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cable Management System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cable Management System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Cable Trays

5.4.2. Cable Trunks

5.4.3. Boxes, Connectors, and Distribution Boards

5.4.4. Cable Conduits

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Cable Management System Market, by Material

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Cable Management System Market by Material, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Cable Management System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cable Management System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Metallic

6.4.2. Non-metallic

Chapter 7. Global Cable Management System Market, by End-use

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Cable Management System Market by End-use, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Cable Management System Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-use 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Cable Management System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. IT & Telecom

7.4.2. Manufacturing

7.4.3. Energy & Utilities

7.4.4. Healthcare

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Cable Management System Market, Regional Analysis

Structured Cabling Market is expected to exceed USD 25 billion by 2025; as per new research report. Increasing concerns about the network security and the safety of IT devices are encouraging industrial sectors to implement effective cabling infrastructure that will reduce the chances of accidental access or intrusion. The manufacturers in the structured cabling market are offering different types of solutions that allow these customers to protect their devices from unauthorized access. For instance, the policy of color-coding techniques can be effective for stopping such illegal access and will also alert operators about such issues. The structured cabling market is witnessing a high adoption of the fiber networking technology, which will reduce the number of telecommunication rooms, thereby limiting the potential intrusion points.

