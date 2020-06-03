Dallas, Texas, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX –The criminal defense law firm of Broden & Mickelsen strongly support the First Amendment and the right to engage in protests and demonstrations in order to bring about social change and social justice. The late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall once said, “To protest against injustice is the foundation of all our American democracy.” We completely agree.



It has been reported that many non-violent protestors have been arrested in the Dallas area while exercising their First Amendment rights. This is a severe threat to American Democracy. Requiring those arrested for exercising their First Amendment rights to then have to pay for a lawyer further compounds the problem and stifles peaceful protests.

As part of Broden & Mickelsen’s commitment to the First Amendment and criminal justice issues, we stand ready to do our part. We are, therefore, announcing that we will represent pro bono any persons in the Dallas area who, while exercising their First Amendment rights and responsibilities, were arrested for engaging in non-violent protests to affect social change and social justice.

If you are in the Dallas area and were recently arrested while engaged in a non-violent protest, please call our office at 214-720-9552. Subject to our review of the facts of individual cases, we are prepared to represent you free of charge as an expression of our desire to truly make the United States a free country.

Clint Broden assisted in successfully changing the narrative of the Waco,TX, Twin Peaks incident. He was successful in coordinating the cooperation of more than 100 defense counsel over three years. His representation included the recusal of the justice of the peace and both district court judges, the recusal of the district attorney’s office, three mandamuses to the court of appeals, twice overturning gag orders, the filing of numerous civil rights lawsuits, the initiation of a court of inquiry, and the filing of affidavits sexual assault of a childfrom various law enforcement officials and former DAs alleging corruption in McLennan County.

