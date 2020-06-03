New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enterprise Content Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05025060/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. The major growth factors of the ECM market include the increased need of companies to organize, categorize, and structure all of the content in a meaningful, easily explorable manner and rising demand of companies to deliver personalized content to the right audience through the right channels.



Cloud deployment mode to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Advances in cloud and analytics technology, as well as the continued integration of social collaboration tools, have expanded the outlook of what ECM solutions can do.The sheer volume of content that is being created and stored can be staggering; over time, the improvements in cloud and analytics technologies would drive the need for better usability and mobility among end-users.



All these signs point in the direction of cloud deployment as a primary means of maximizing ECM’s effectiveness.ECM cloud-based solutions enable organizations to avoid upfront implementation and infrastructure costs, mitigate staffing expenses, and ultimately reduce their total cost of ownership on the storage and management of content.



In addition to significant cost-reduction, organizations are considering improving their ECM’s ease-of-use and accessibility by implementing cloud deployment. Therefore, moving an ECM tool to the cloud makes it even easier for team members to store, retrieve, and apply content while on-the-go or working from home.



Based on solution, the eSignature segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

There is a clear move in the business world toward all-digital business processes.Electronic, automated processes allow the kind of efficiency that old-fashioned, paper-focused processes simply cannot.



One of the areas where a digital solution is clearly called for signature capture software.An effective ECM enables customers and clients to digitally sign documents, proposals, and more.



An electronic signature (eSignature) solution is composed of software to sign documents electronically, which has a whole host of benefits for companies’ security, organization, and efficiency. eSignatures provide companies and their customers the ability to sign electronic documents from just about anywhere. Automatic emails notify signers when their signatures are required, and with the click of a button, documents are presented for signature from any computer or mobile device.



Based on region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.APAC is expected to witness the fastest adoption of ECM solutions.



Organizations from various verticals are adopting ECM.Many international players are tapping the ECM market, which is focused on all sizes of organizations.



Initially, content management in this region followed a low-profiled approach.However, the increased need to manage consistent data and prompt control and visibility mechanisms has led to a wider demand among enterprises in the region.



Moreover, the sale of ECM solutions has increased due to the growing need for implementing security and accessibility controls, as enhanced decision-making has made APAC a highly potential market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the ECM market.

• By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 40%, and Tier III: 45%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

• By Region: North America: 25%, Europe: 30%, APAC: 30%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 5%



The report includes the study of the key players offering ECM solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global ECM market.



The major vendors includes IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), OpenText (Canada), Xerox (US), Atlassian (Australia), Newgen Software (India), Veeva (US), Fabasoft (Austria), Ascend Software (US), Alfresco (US), Laserfiche (US), M-Files (US), Hyland (US), Everteam (US), Nuxeo (US), Systemware (US), DOMA Technologies (US), SER Group (Germany), GRM Information Management (US), Box (US), Adobe (US). It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the ECM market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the ECM market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component, deployment mode, organization size, business function, vertical, and region.



The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ECM market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report further helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.





