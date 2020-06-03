New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Still Drinks 2019 - Key Insights and Drivers Behind the Still Drinks Market Performance" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903148/?utm_source=GNW





In the future, additional countries such as New Zealand are expected to implement sugar taxes that will be detrimental to channel growth.



Still drinks as a whole suffered volume decline of 0.7% over the review period, recording mixed fortunes across individual regions. Middle East and North Africa (MENA) registered the fastest volume growth at 3.5%. India represented the standout market for still drinks over the review period, with volumes having grown by 10.4%. A shift towards low-calorie beverages has failed to impact the still drinks to the extent of other channels. During the review period, low-calorie carbonates accounted for 15.4% of category volume, in nectars this was 6.5%. However low-calorie carbonates account for just 2.3% of total volume, suggesting reluctance from consumers to shift their purchasing behaviors.



A pivot towards premiumization among operators has created an erosion of the discount segment.Over the review period, both discount and mainstream segments suffered volume declines, at -1% and -2%, respectively.



In contrast, premium price segment beverages recorded significant growth of 6.5%. Operators have sought to incorporate further nutritional benefits in order to premiumize their offerings.



In terms of flavors, orange remained the largest individual segment, accounting for 16% of category volume.The leading flavor did, however, lose ground during the review period with volumes dipping by 1%.



Consumer trends towards both health and experimentation has continued to aid flavors such as mojito (+29%), aloe vera (+236%), and pomegranate (+13%).There was no change in the top five ranked flavors although there were mixed fortunes in a declining market.



Mango flavor was boosted by gains in India, where it was a firm local favorite. Herbs and spices topped the regional profile in Asia, led by the fiercely competitive segment of Chinese herbal drinks.



As global consumers become more environmentally conscious, a segment are actively seeking out packaging formats that are least damaging to the environment.With 69% of still drinks being sold in pack types of 50cl or less, PET remains the most convenient package solution for most operators in the category.



As such, there was little change in the overall share of PET, board, or metal over the review period. Concerns over sustainability have seen board record the fastest packaging growth in Asia, boosting its total category share to 25.3%. Board has also benefited from a perception of being both more hygienic and premium than PET alternatives.



The report “Global Still Drinks Report 2019” acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Global Still Drinks (Soft drinks) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on emerging trends and industry model based forecasting.



The analyst considers Still Drinks as flavored ready to drink, non-carbonated products, which may be fruit or non-fruit flavored and have a juice content of 0-24.9%. Sugar, artificial flavoring and coloring may be added.



Scope

Global Still Drinks Report 2019 report covers over 8 global regions comprising of Africa, Asia, Australasia, Easter Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, North America and Middle East and North Africa, provides -

- Top line value and volume growth data, % share by flavor, key companies, packaging and distribution (on-/off-premise), with forecasts.

- Details of key new product launches by region.

- Overview of the competitive landscape in the Still Drinks market, with analysis of key company performance.

- Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind both current and emerging trends in the Still Drinks market.



Reasons to Buy

- The Global Still Drinks report allows you to evaluate forecast projections, enhancing your understanding of the evolving trends and consumption patterns.

- The report is arranged by region, giving a comprehensive view of current and emerging trends and opportunities to support corporate strategic planning.

- Identify the current and emerging trends and future growth opportunities in the global Still Drinks market to assess the likely impact on company’s performance.

- Interrogate the data to understand both the historic and likely future performance of the global Still Drinks industry by region to support long-term strategic planning.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903148/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001