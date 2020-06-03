Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, 76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

On 2 June 2020 AB Šiaulių Bankas received the notification from the European Central Bank (ECB), that the Governing Council of the ECB has decided not to object to the appointment of Mr Adriano Arietti as a member of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas AB.

Adriano Arietti has been elected to the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 March 2020. The decision of the meeting stipulates that the persons elected to the bank's supervisory council for the first time will take up the duties of the members of the council only with the permission of the supervisory authority.

Adriano Arietti is considered to be a member of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas AB from 3 June 2020.