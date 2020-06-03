Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Beer Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents a strategic analysis of the global beer market and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers and challenges.



The global beer market was equal to 498.66 billion USD (calculated in retail prices) in 2014. Until 2024, the world beer market is forecast to reach 710.89 billion USD (in retail prices), thus increasing at a CAGR of 3.72% per annum for the period 2019-2024. This is an increase, compared to the growth of about 3.42% per year, registered in 2014-2018.



The average consumption per capita in value terms reached 112.45 USD per capita (in retail prices) in 2014. In the next five years, it grew at a CAGR of 2.96% per annum. In the medium term (by 2024), the indicator is forecast to slow down its growth and increase at a CAGR of 2.78% per annum.



One of the most important trends on the beer market is the shift in consumer preference towards low and non-alcohol beers, as well as craft beers. While the alcohol consumption has decreased, the beer consumption worldwide has increased. Furthermore, due to the premiumization, which has significantly impacted the market in recent years, the beer producers across the world have been more focused on quality instead of quantity. The market has witnessed an increased proliferation of smaller and independent breweries, which are selling locally and directly to consumer. They are trying to create a unified experience for their customers by inviting them into the breweries to taste and learn more about the whole process.



The report on the global beer market covers:

Market volume, value and dynamics for the last five years;

Market segmentation (by region and each covered country; by product groups, etc.) for the last five years;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the market development (market trends and insights, drivers and challenges) and the impact COVID-19 has and will have on the market in both the short and the medium term;

Value chain analysis and structure of price formation;

Analysis of retail price levels and their dynamics for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country);

Analysis of the major international trade flows;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation (by region and each covered country) and analysis of imports for the last five years;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation (by region and each covered country) and analysis of exports for the last five years;

Volume and dynamics of the average import and export prices for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country);

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of per capita consumption for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country);

Forecast for market development in the medium term (volume, value and segmentation by region and each covered country);

Characteristics of the main players on the market;

Analysis of the competitive landscape;

Five Forces analysis;

Analysis and forecast for the global economy and demographics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Product Description



5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy



6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Beer Market



7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Beer in 2014-2018



8. Global Foreign Trade Operations of Beer



9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Beer



10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Beer



11. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Beer per Capita



12. Forecast for the Development of the Global Beer Market in 2019-2024



