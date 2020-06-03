New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Drinks 2019 - Key Insights and Drivers Behind the Sports Drinks Market Performance" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903146/?utm_source=GNW

Sugar and calorie count play an integral part into consumer choice, all as a part of moderating intake.



For sports drinks, this has had mixed results, and although globally the low calorie segment has grown, brands have innovated towards this trend. Regions including North America, who have a looming sugar tax, and a large proportion of Western Europe, where a legislation just took shape, still purchased regular calorie sports drinks.



Growth just under 2%, was led by growth of the leader, North America, but saw strengths in Africa and Eastern Europe, with the latter benefitting from Russia holding the FIFA World Cup.No regions recorded a loss, but poor results in Asia prohibited further developments, with decline in Indonesia and Japan.



The five year CAGR for sports drinks forecasts long-term growth, where per capita consumption is due to see a slight incline from 1.6 to 1.7 liters. There is potential threat that both cheaper and more health-efficient alternative categories such as water may entice consumers away from sports drinks, in which manufacturers should capitalize on current trends in low/no sugar and calorie variants.



Sports Drinks have a wealth of flavor options to choose from around the globe.In North America, flavor trends were more experimental, with fruit punch holding the highest share.



In Africa, Western Europe, and Latin America, consumers preferred the more traditional orange variant.Globally, PepsiCo was the most popular brand owner, owing to Gatorade’s strong market position in many regions.



Low calorie recorded stronger growth than regular calorie in all regions, although it is failing to deter consumers away from regular calorie beverages.



Packaging trends were varied, with the leader, PET, recording minor growth, despite having a nearly 85% share of the market.Sizeable loss was seen for metal, due to its unsuitability for consumers who are taking part in sports.



Although Guatemala drove volumes for LDPE, board recorded strong growth due to exceptional gains in Spain, the United States, and India.Increases were still seen for bottles, despite a lot of regions clamping down on the use of plastic, with the United Kingdom preparing for the 2022 introduction of a tax on plastic packaging with less than 30% recycled content.



Double-digit growth for pouches was bolstered by growth in Japan, mainly from Pocari Sweat and Coca-Cola Aquarius.



The report “Global Sports Drinks Report 2019” acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Global Sports Drinks (Soft drinks) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on emerging trends and industry model based forecasting.



The analyst considers Sports Drinks as performance-enhancing products, described as ‘isotonic’, ‘hypertonic’ or ‘hypotonic’, meaning ‘in balance with’, ‘lighter than’ and ‘heavier than’ body fluids, respectively.



