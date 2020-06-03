WAYNE, Pa., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Powell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), is scheduled to speak at the Raymond James 2020 Human Health Innovation Conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:20 p.m. (ET).



A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with the accompanying slide presentation, will be available on the investor portion of the Teleflex website at www.teleflex.com .

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

