The global educational robot market is currently experiencing robust growth. The emerging trend of digitization, along with the increasing utilization of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies in the education sector, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to their effective interactive capabilities, educational robots are rapidly being adopted in K-5 and K-12 schools and other educational institutes. Furthermore, widespread adoption of e-learning techniques, including teaching robots, digital whiteboards and flip classrooms, to offer an advantageous way of knowledge dissemination, has provided a boost to the market growth. Additionally, technological innovations, such as the development of advanced variants equipped with autonomous navigation and environmental sensors to detect obstacles in the vicinity, have made these robots more user-friendly and enhanced their overall operational ability.



Other factors, including increasing investments in the education sector by both government and non-government organizations (NGOs), extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of robotics and the availability of affordable educational robots, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to expand at a CAGR of more than 15% during 2020-2025.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Adele Robots, Aisoy Robotics, Arrick Robotics, Blue Frog Robotics, DST Robot Co., Hanson Robotics, Idmind, Macco Robotics, Pal Robotics, Primo Toys, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Robobuilder, Robotis, Softbank Robotics Corp., etc.



