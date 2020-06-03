Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Therapeutics for Neurodegenerative Diseases, Part I: Novel Targeted Therapeutic Strategies Technologies for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the leading technology and business trends that are making possible the implementation of cutting-edge innovations that help to face the present and future challenges of the neurodegenerative disease therapeutics sector.
The tendencies depicted in this study will help to drive the sustainability of the neurodegenerative disease therapeutics industry by directly exhibiting the principal challenges faced by leading biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop new product modalities in an affordable and high-performance style while getting market acceptance and achieving market leadership by translating technology innovation to market competitiveness
At present, only a few therapies are available with relatively low success. Both, the clinical and the scientific communities are critically devoted to develop new therapeutic approaches to treat and diagnose neurodegenerative diseases.
Neurodegenerative diseases represent one of the main causes of death in the industrialized economy. Overall characterized by a loss of neurons in particular regions of the nervous system, the subsequent decline in cognitive and motor function that patients experience in these diseases is associated with nerve cell loss. The most common denominator among neurodegenerative diseases, in addition to nerve cell loss, is inflammation. Although a series of mutant genes and environmental toxins are related to neurodegenerative disorders, the causal mechanisms remain poorly understood.
Neurodegenerative diseases can be defined as multifactorial debilitating disorders of the nervous system. Overall, neurodegenerative diseases affect approximately 30 million individuals worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Factors Contributing to Neurodegenerative Diseases
The factors contributing to the onset of neurodegenerative diseases are multiple. Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD), Huntington's disease (HD), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diseases are well-established as the consequence of misfolding and dysfunctional trafficking of proteins. However, other factors including mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, aging, and environmental issues are deeply associated with the onset of neurodegeneration.
Molecular Mechanisms Underlying Neurodegeneration
Although all these factors have been demonstrated to significantly contribute to the etiology of common neurodegenerative diseases, some molecular mechanisms underlying neurodegeneration remain unveiled. Present efforts are focused on the identification of viable drug targets and biomarkers for early diagnosis of the diseases, in order to develop the best-suited therapies.
Some Multifactorial Conditions to Watch
The study covers the following topics:
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Technology Landscape and Trends
Emerging Therapies to Address Neurodegeneration
Technology Status Review and Assessment
Technology Radar Intelligent Solutions
Market Potential and Technology Adoption
Business Landscape and Intellectual Property Analysis
Appendix
Key Industry Contacts
