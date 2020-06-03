Edmonton, Alberta, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines announces a return to Kelowna and Winnipeg, while making the difficult decision to delay the launch of certain locations as a result of travel restrictions related to the global pandemic.

Flair is thrilled to announce an expansion of their current route schedule which includes service to Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver with a much-anticipated return to Kelowna and Winnipeg. Carrying out a mission to bring affordable, friendly, and reliable air travel to Canadians while balancing the impact of a global pandemic has not come without difficult decisions. As a result, Flair will be delaying the launch of service into Ottawa and Atlantic Canada. In the face of adversity, Flair has decided to stand out as a leader in the industry and offer full refunds for passengers booked on cancelled flights to the affected destinations – Ottawa, Halifax, Saint John, N.B and Charlottetown.

“Due to the current provincial travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, we feel this is the best balance right now for both the provinces, and for Flair as a business,” says John Mullins, Vice President of Customer Experience and Airports. “Safety comes first for Flair and our customers are our priority.”

Based on feedback received from Canadians in a recent Nanos Research survey, Flair knows there is a need for choice and affordable air travel in Canada. Atlantic Canada remains a priority region for Flair and the company will look to return to these destinations soon. When Flair does return to these markets, it will remain committed to stimulate the local economies by increasing tourism to the areas as well as sourcing local products and vendors.

“This is only temporary,” added Mr. Mullins. “Flair is proud to bring Canadians affordable and friendly air travel and we look forward to providing more choice to our customers for their travel needs. We will be there for Ottawa and Atlantic Canada as soon as everyone is ready for our arrival.”

Passengers already booked on flights to the affected destinations will be contacted through email with instructions on how to receive refunds, further proof that Flair is a different kind of airline than its larger competitors. If customers require support, they are asked to contact Flair at 1-800-441-7214. Information on affected flights can also be found at https://flyflair.com/rerouting-passengers.

