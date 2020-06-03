AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bynder , the global leader in digital asset management (DAM), has acquired We Adapt , a SaaS solution to help brands scale their video content creation. With the addition of We Adapt, renamed Video Brand Studio, Bynder offers brands a single platform to scale on-brand content capabilities across print, images, and video.



According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) 2019 Video Advertising Spend Report, digital video advertising grew by over 25% in 2019 to $17.8 billion. This means marketers must find new ways to manage the content demand for a wide range of mediums and distribution methods, including social media, websites, email marketing campaigns, and digital advertising platforms. The traditional video creative process of crafting videos one by one struggles to meet the new needs for large volumes of related videos with the agility that online channels require. Video Brand Studio alleviates that bottleneck by providing video creation and modification tools to quickly create and update similar videos simultaneously without any editing skills.

"We operate in different markets, so having the ability to easily repurpose our hero campaign assets to localized content per market, while staying on-brand has helped us to scale our video/marketing content creation and easily test what works best in different platforms,” said We Adapt customer Marjolein Tepper, head of acquisition marketing at online auction platform Catawiki.

“We are thrilled to welcome We Adapt, its customers and the entire We Adapt team to the Bynder family,” said Bert van der Zwan, CEO of Bynder. “We’re excited to help our customers streamline production and distribution to get even more varied content to market faster so their teams can focus on the high-value creative work.”

Once fully integrated, Video Brand Studio will be available as an optional add-on module alongside Digital Brand Templates and Print Brand Templates . The integrations Video Brand Studio offers with digital advertising platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram complement Bynder’s other downstream integrations to provide customers an integrated process for content creation, management, and distribution that boosts efficiency and agility. The same advertising platform integrations also give customers greater insights into creative performance through online video campaign performance data.

“Both Bynder and We Adapt share a common goal – to automate and scale the creative and distribution process so marketers can spend more time on high-value projects,” said Maarten Boon, founder and CEO at We Adapt. “We’re joining Bynder to accelerate this vision, and we’re looking forward to offering our customers the benefits of best-in-class DAM and creative automation.”

Founded in 2017 out of an international, award-winning production agency, Boon recognized the need for a solution that gives marketers the flexibility to always have the right video readily available while saving time and costs. We Adapt has since grown into a creative management platform that enables brands and agencies to automate and scale the creation and distribution of video advertising. We Adapt’s clients include KLM, Catawiki and the Dutch national railway organization NS.

For more information about Bynder’s Video Brand Studio, visit https://www.bynder.com/video-brand-studio/ .

Blog link: https://www.bynder.com/en/blog/we-adapt-acquisition

About Bynder

Bynder is the global leader in digital asset management (DAM), providing the most powerful and scalable SaaS solution for brand management. Recognized for its intuitive user experience, Bynder helps more than 1,000,000 users across over 1,800 organizations, including Spotify, Puma and Icelandair, to create, share and organize the full lifecycle of their digital content in the cloud. Founded in 2013, Bynder has since grown to over 350 employees in seven offices around the globe, including the Netherlands, USA, Spain, UK and UAE. The company is backed by Insight Partners. For more information, visit www.bynder.com .

