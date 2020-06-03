The most complex finite element (FE) models can be easily managed in the new Altair HyperWorks user interface

The new software release includes several new features and enhancements for EDA, low- and high-frequency electromagnetic design

TROY, Mich., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair , (Nasdaq: ALTR) a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics, today announced the most significant software update release in the company’s history. All of Altair’s software products have been updated with advancements in user experience and countless new features, including intuitive workflows that empower users to streamline product development, allowing customers to get to market faster.

The software update release expands on the number of solutions available for designers, engineers, data analysts, IT and HPC professionals, facility managers, and more to drive better decisions and accelerate the pace of innovation. It broadens the scope of the new user experience, enables access to more physics, data analytics, and machine learning, and makes the Altair software delivery method more flexible and accessible.

“Our teams are always driven to develop and provide access to a range of different technologies that enable our customers to break through complex problems, and explore and discover on their own terms,” said James Scapa, chairman, founder and chief executive officer of Altair. “This software update release is the largest collection of our applications for design, simulation, and data analytics.”

Some of the most notable highlights enhance and bring new capabilities to the needs aligned to the following applications:

• Structures

Altair HyperWorks™ – new interface to Altair’s solution for high-fidelity computer-aided engineering (CAE) modeling and visualization, making learning easy and productivity high

New subsystem entity for modular model configuration

Altair SimLab™ – fatigue optimization

Altair OptiStruct™ ­– includes the addition of new explicit solution and expanded implicit non-linear solutions including 2D axisymmetry

Altair SimSolid™ – includes advanced 3D seam weld connections to further improve speed

Altair Radioss™ – employs a dramatic reduction in runtimes for virtual drop testing of electronics devices



• Fluids and Thermal

HyperWorks CFD – provides engineers and experienced computational fluid dynamics (CFD) specialists with the most productive CFD pre- and post-processing capabilities to-date

Altair AcuSolve™ – GPU acceleration yields 3-4 times increased speed while also supporting nucleate boiling, radiation, condensation/evaporation and multiphase fluid-structure interaction (FSI)

Altair ultraFluidX™ – includes a new, more accurate wall model and overset grid technique

Altair nanoFluidX™ – is three times faster than the previous version



• Industrial Design and Structures

Altair Inspire™ integration of Altair SimSolid™ solver includes support and connector reaction forces, instantaneous reaction time modeling large PolyNURBS models, and improved geometry generation from optimization

Inspire Studio – advanced morphing of any geometry type



• Manufacturing

3D printing simulation available in Inspire with new unit cell lattice generation

• Electromagnetics and Multiphysics

SimLab – electric motor modeling and coupling with AcuSolve and Altair Flux™; accommodates ECAD file import (ODB++)

Altair Feko™ – provides a component library tightly integrated with CADFEKO

Altair FluxMotor™ now includes thermal and acoustics evaluation

Flux includes several enhancements including those for modeling iron losses and skew type motors



• Systems Modeling

Altair Activate™ – performs multi-physics system modeling with hardware-in-the-loop and Internet of Things (IoT) for digital twin development

Integration of EDEM bulk material modeling with multibody dynamics simulation and hydraulics ideal for heavy equipment and agricultural applications

Altair MotionView™ – has a two-wheeler vehicle dynamics library for motorcycles and scooters

Altair Compose™ – OpenMatrix Language available in Jupyter Notebook

Altair Embed™ – supports three additional target and two additional target families from ST Micro, VRTOS code modifications for MISRA compliance, and OpenCV DNN (Deep Neural Network) module integration



• Data Analytics

Recent release of Altair Panopticon™ – platform for user-driven monitoring of real-time data – includes major update of cloud-based deployment, enabling users to build, modify, and share custom-designed functions and content easily via standard web browsers; hotfix to enable deployment at Nomura

Altair Knowledge Hub™ – improved messages for troubleshooting and robustness; security hardening; more flexible Windows deployment; deployment on Azure; transformations including continuous binning and lookup join (refactoring for performance) and more

Altair Monarch™ – complex Excel input support – "Excel Trapping"; PDF extraction improvements; user experience and UI improvements; enhanced column list and more

Altair Knowledge Studio™ – new features including Keras model, model stacking, and pivot table; variable transformations node improvements with dataset and variable preview and re-ordering



• Smart Product Development

Altair SmartWorks™ – major re-architecture of the edge orchestration and augmentation; ability to validate the edge application in real-time environments and deploy at scale



• HPC and Cloud

Altair Access™ – updated “work from home” features; more responsive 3D remote visualization; internationalization; better job resource charts; two-factor authentication and single sign-on; share support on mobile

Altair Accelerator™ – EDA workload support on AWS (with Rapid Scaling), Microsoft Azure, and GCP; 10x faster for dynamic workloads; container improvements; REST query API; IPv6

Altair PBS Professional® – scalability improvements towards exascale; Cray Shasta support; container enhancements for converged AI+HPC workloads; better system maintenance support

All products are available through the Altair licensing model, making access to all Altair’s software broader and more flexible.

For more information, visit www.altair.com/2020 .

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

