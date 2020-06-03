Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kase Konsultatsioonid OÜ
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Kajakas, Kristjan
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200520165356_11
Transaction date: 2020-05-20
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 550 Unit price: 3.63 EUR
(2): Volume: 164 Unit price: 3.65 EUR
(3): Volume: 714 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 1,428 Volume weighted average price: 3.5673 EUR
Ferratum Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND