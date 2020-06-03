



Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kase Konsultatsioonid OÜ

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Kajakas, Kristjan

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200520165356_11

Transaction date: 2020-05-20

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 550 Unit price: 3.63 EUR

(2): Volume: 164 Unit price: 3.65 EUR

(3): Volume: 714 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1,428 Volume weighted average price: 3.5673 EUR



