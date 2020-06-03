Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 North American Temporary Cooling Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a current look at the temporary cooling market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. An overview of the cooling equipment rental market in North America (United States and Canada) is provided. The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, market share by revenue, market share by equipment type, market share by tonnage, market share by end user, competitive supplier landscape, and forecasts to 2026.



Equipment for temporary cooling applications enable customers to control the temperature and provide cooling for a variety of applications.



For the purposes of this analysis, rental cooling equipment has been segmented in the following categories:

Spot Coolers

Air Conditioners

Chillers

Cooling Towers

Air Handling Units (AHUs)

The report captures the following information about the North American Temporary Cooling Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts 2016-2024

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Market Landscape

Supplier Landscape

Strategic Recommendations



Key Topics Covered:



I. Research Scope

II. Methodology

III. Market Segmentation

IV. COVID-19 Pandemic

V. Executive Summary

VI. Market Drivers

a) Warmer Weather

b) Commercial Construction

c) Continuing Shift from Ownership to Rental

d) Expansion and Upgrading of Data Center Facilities

e) Demand from Events

f) Demand From Temporary Healthcare Facilities

VII. Market Restraints

a) Economic Downturn

b) Lower Crude Oil Prices

c) Environmental Regulations

e) Lack of Skilled Labor

f) Electricity and Equipment Cost

VIII. Industry Challenges

IX. Competitive Factors

X. Market Trends

XI. North American Market Analysis

a) Market Overview

b) Revenues Forecast

c) United States

d) Canada

e) Revenue by Segment

f) Market Participants

g) Distribution Trends

h) Market Share by Revenues

i) Quotes from the Industry

XII. Company Profiles

a) United Rentals, Inc

b) Aggreko plc

c) Sunbelt Rentals, Inc

d) Carrier Rentals

e) Trane Rental Services

f) Caterpillar, Inc

g) Resolute Industrial Holdings, LLC

XIII. About the Analyst



Companies Mentioned



Carrier Rental Systems

Caterpillar

Resolute Industrial

Sunbelt Rentals

Trane Rental Services

United Rentals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nxx2m3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900