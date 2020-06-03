Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sleep apnea devices global market is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 to reach $8,173.8 million by 2026.



The increase in the rate of sleep apnea population, increasing lifestyle changes that causing poor sleep patterns elevated rates of stress, obesity and cardiovascular disease and increasing funding and investment in patient monitoring are driving the market growth. However, the alternative therapies of sleep apnea, stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals and non-compliances of patients with PAP devices are restraining the market growth.



The Sleep apnea devices market segmented based on products, application, end-users and geography.



The product market is segmented into diagnostic devices and treatment devices. According to the publisher, treatment devices accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The diagnostic devices segment is expected to grow at a mid-single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing diagnosis rate of sleep apnea and increasing connectivity of rural areas.



The sleep apnea diagnostic devices market is further classified into in-lab sleep test and home sleep test.



Among these, the in-lab sleep test accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at a mid-single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Based on products, in - lab sleep test is further segmented into attended polysomnography (PSG), Respiratory polygraph and pulse oximeter. Among them, attended polysomnography segment held the largest revenue in 2019 of the market and the market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Increasing incidence of obstructive sleep apnea, increasing demand for gold standard polysomnography devices are the factors driving the market growth. The home sleep test is further segmented into unattended polysomnography, Actigraphy and others, among these; unattended polysomnography segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR of from 2019 to 2026.



The sleep apnea treatment devices market is segmented into PAP devices, oral appliances, phrenic nerve stimulators, hypoglossal nerve stimulator and others. Among them, the PAP devices segment commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Increasing the incidence of sleep apnea disorder and increasing the use of PAP devices are the factors driving the market.



The sleep apnea application market is segmented into obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), central sleep apnea (CSA) and complex sleep apnea syndrome (ComSAS). Among these, OSA accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The Sleep apnea devices global market based on end-user is segmented into hospitals, sleep centers, home healthcare and others. Among these, the sleep centers segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at high single digit from 2019 to 2026. The homecare market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to the improvement and acceptance of home care devices has increased.



The Sleep apnea devices global market based on geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia - Pacific and Rest of the World, among these, North America accounted for the largest revenue of $2,365.1 million in 2019 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of high single digit from 2019 to 2026. Increasing awareness about the diseases complications in developed countries, high investments in healthcare infrastructures and demand for quality services are propelling the market growth. Asia - Pacific is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing awareness about the health in emerging countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Scope of the Report

2.3 Report Description

2.4 Markets Covered

2.5 Stakeholders

2.6 Research Methodology

2.6.1 Market Size Estimation

2.6.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6.3 Secondary Sources

2.6.4 Primary Sources

2.6.5 Key Data Points from Secondary Sources

2.6.6 Key Data Points from Primary Sources

2.6.7 Assumptions



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 the Increasing Rate of Sleep Apnea Population

3.3.1.2 Increasing Lifestyle Changes That Causing Poor Sleep Patterns Elevated Rates of Stress, Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease

3.3.1.3 Favorable Reimbursement Policies

3.3.1.4 Technological Advancements

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Alternative Therapies of Sleep Apnea

3.3.2.2 Non-Compliances of Patients With Pap Devices

3.3.2.3 Lack of Awareness About Sleep Apnea Disorder

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for New Products

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization for Standardization

3.4.1.1 Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

3.4.1.2 Iso 13485 Medical Devices

3.4.2 The U.S.

3.4.3 Canada

3.4.4 Europe

3.4.5 India

3.4.6 China

3.4.7 Japan

3.5 Technological Advancements

3.5.1 Introduction

3.5.2 Artificial Intelligence in Sleep Apnea Diagnosis and Treatment

3.5.3 Magnap Treatment for Sleep Apnea

3.5.4 Smart Pap Devices

3.5.5 3D Imaging the New Treatment Techniques for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

3.5.6 Wearable Patch Devices to Detect Sleep Apnea

3.5.7 Sleep Telemedicine in Diagnosis and Treatment of Sleep Apnea

3.5.8 Remote Monitoring in Sleep Apnea Management and Pap Adherence

3.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.6.3 Competitive Rivalry

3.6.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis

3.8 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.8.1 Sleep Apnea Devices Market Share Analysis

3.8.2 Polysomnography Market Share Analysis

3.8.3 Cpap Devices Market Share Analysis

3.8.4 Apap Devices Market Share Analysis

3.8.5 Bpap Market Share Analysis

3.9 Clinical Trials

3.1 Sleep Apnea Product Approvals and New Product Launch

3.11 Sleep Apnea Devices-Deals

3.12 Funding Scenario

3.13 Reimbursement Scenario

3.14 Sleep Apnea Devices Units Sold, Installed Base and Market Penetration



4 Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market, by Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices

4.2.1 In-Lab Sleep Test

4.2.1.1 Attended Polysomnography

4.2.1.2 Respiratory Polygraph

4.2.1.3 Pulse Oximeter

4.2.2 Home Sleep Test

4.2.2.1 Unattended Polysomnography

4.2.2.2 Actigraphy

4.2.2.3 Others

4.3 Sleep Apnea Treatment Devices

4.3.1 Positive Airway Pressure Devices (Pap) and Accessories

4.3.1.1 Continuous Pap Devices (Cpap)

4.3.1.2 Automatic Pap (Apap) Devices

4.3.1.3 Bi-Level Pap (Bpap) Devices

4.3.1.4 Adaptive Servo-Ventilator (Asv)

4.3.1.5 Accessories

4.3.1.5.1 Full Face Mask

4.3.1.5.2 Nasal Masks

4.3.1.5.3 Nasal Pillow Masks

4.3.1.5.4 Other Masks

4.3.2 Oral Appliances

4.3.3 Mandibular Repositioning Device

4.3.4 Tongue Retaining Devices

4.3.5 Phrenic Nerve Stimulation (PNS)

4.3.6 Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation (HGNS)

4.3.7 Other Sleep Therapeutic Devices



5 Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market, by Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Obstructive Sleep Apnea (Osa)

5.3 Central Sleep Apnea (Csa)

5.4 Complex Sleep Apnea



6 Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market, by End-Users

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Sleep Centers

6.4 Home Healthcare

6.5 Others



7 Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Rest of North America

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 U.K.

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 APAC

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Rest of APAC

7.5 RoW

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Rest of Latam

7.5.3 Middle East and Others



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 New Product Launch

8.3 Approvals

8.4 Agreements

8.5 Acquisition

8.6 Others



9 Major Companies



Companies Mentioned



3B Medical Inc.

Acare Technology Co. Ltd

Actigraph LLC

Acurable

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

Airavant Medical

Airing Inc.

Airon Corporation

Apex Medical Corporation

Beijing Aeonmed

Besmed Health Business

BMC Medical Co. Ltd

Braebon Medical Corporation

Breas Medical, Inc.

Breath Well Medical Systems

Bryggs Medical

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Camntech Ltd

Cidelec

Circadiance LLC.

Clevemed

Compumedics Limited

Comfort Acrylics, Inc

Curative Medical Inc.

Custo Med GmbH

Drive Medical

Dynaflex

Ectosense

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd.

Hunan Beyond Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Hunan Ventmed Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Inspire Medical Inc.

Itamar Medical Ltd.

Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. Ltd.

Kare Medical and Analytical Devices Ltd. Co.

Keepmed Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Livanova plc

Lwenstein Medical GmbH & Co. Kg

Md Medical Inc.

Medicraft Medikal Sistemler Anonim irketi

Metran Co. Ltd.

Micomme Medical Technology Development Co. Ltd.

Mpowrx Health & Wellness Products Inc.

Natus Medical Inc.

Niceneotech Medical Systems

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nox Medical

Nyxoah S.A.

O-Two Medical Technologies Inc.

Oventus Medical

Panthera Dental

Perlong Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Prosmonus Sleep Technologies

Provent Sleep Therapy, LLC.

Resmed Inc.

Resonea Inc.

Respicardia Inc.

Sefam

Servona GmbH

Shenyang Canta Medical Tech. Co. Ltd.

Shenyang Max Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Sleepinnov Technology

Sleepiz

Smart Nora Inc.

Somnetics International Inc.

Somnomed

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Westmed, Inc.

Whole You Inc.

Widemed Technologies Ltd.

