Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cone Crushers Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cone Crushers market was valued at USD 1450.28 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2024.42 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.86% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025. Advantages like low transportation costs, rapid urbanization and increasing mining activity in developing countries are some of the factors driving the cone crushers market.



Cone crushers are an emerging form of crushers mostly deployed in secondary crushing process with moderate to high growth potential. The key parameters, that impact the selection of cone crushers include characteristics of the ore/site, the topography of the location, capital costs, life of mine/expansion site, and performance requirements.



The innovative use and applications of special systems such as the spring release system present in cone crushers, which act as a protective shield in case of material overload and prevent any damage to the machine have been incorporated as a norm and are now present in almost all such equipment.



Miners across the globe are required to develop more energy and cost efficient technologies for processing minerals. The needs rise especially when the ore grades are declining at current operational mines worldwide. As more ore needs to be processed to meet production targets, the need for processing equipment such as stone crushers is significant, which is driving the market forward.



Key Market Trends



Mining Sector to Witness Highest Growth

Cone crushers are widely used in the mining industry for processing quarried materials and heavy mining substances. With the additional advantage of transportation to the required location and maneuvering the equipment within the site, the cone crusher's demand is expected to rise.

Cone crushers are also being adopted on a large scale in the mining sector because they eliminate the usage of large conveyor belts, truck haulage, and road construction, thus saving the costs to a large extent.

Though the global outlook for the mining sector remains largely mixed owing to the fluctuations in metal & oil prices, but this market is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increased construction activities in developing countries.

As mineral production is increasing year on year, for instance, the increasing production of lithium is evidence of the positive growth of the cone crushers market.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

As the Asia Pacific region is a major developing region, mining and construction industry are expected to grow rapidly in this region. The increased manufacturing units and rising industrialization, also with the higher transportation costs in the countries, such as China, India, and Japan, are boosting the growth of cone crushers market.

The construction industry of China is growing at a rapid rate and is expected to add USD 2.1 trillion to global construction output by 2030. The country's one belt, one road project is driving the co-operation and trade with its neighboring countries, and thus, attracting massive investments in the construction sector, which is expected to drive the market growth.

India is also one of the fastest growing construction markets in this region and is expected to spend around USD 13 trillion in the construction industry by 2030. The country's rapidly expanding population is generating significant housing projects demand due to the increase in disposable income and urbanization. The focus on improving infrastructure to boost the economic position is also adding to the market opportunity in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET INSIGHT

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increased Demand in the Mining Sector in the Emerging Market

5.1.2 Growth of the Construction Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Carbon Emission, Noise, and Pollution



6. MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Symons

6.1.2 Hydraulics

6.1.3 Gyratory

6.1.4 Other Types

6.2 By Offering

6.2.1 Mobile Crushers

6.2.2 Portable Crushers

6.2.3 Stationary Crushers

6.3 By Power Source

6.3.1 Electric Connection

6.3.2 Diesel Connection

6.3.3 Dual Connection

6.4 By End-user Application

6.4.1 Mining and Metallurgy

6.4.2 Construction

6.4.3 Aggregate Processing

6.4.4 Demolition

6.4.5 Other End-user Applications

6.5 By Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.1.1 United States

6.5.1.2 Canada

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.2.1 United Kingdom

6.5.2.2 Germany

6.5.2.3 France

6.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.3.1 China

6.5.3.2 India

6.5.3.3 Japan

6.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5.4 Latin America

6.5.4.1 Brazil

6.5.4.2 Argentina

6.5.4.3 Mexico

6.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America

6.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5.2 United Arab Emirates

6.5.5.3 South Africa

6.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE - VENDOR PROFILES

7.1 Terex Corporation

7.2 Metso Corporation

7.3 McCloskey Equipment

7.4 Westpro Machinery Inc.

7.5 Astec Industries Inc.

7.6 Sandvik AB

7.7 Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators LLP

7.8 Keestrack NV

7.9 FLSmidth & Co. AS

7.10 Thyssenkrupp AG

7.11 Tesab Engineering Ltd



8. INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9. FUTURE OF THE MARKET



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iowdm9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900