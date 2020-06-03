Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cone Crushers Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cone Crushers market was valued at USD 1450.28 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2024.42 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.86% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025. Advantages like low transportation costs, rapid urbanization and increasing mining activity in developing countries are some of the factors driving the cone crushers market.
Cone crushers are an emerging form of crushers mostly deployed in secondary crushing process with moderate to high growth potential. The key parameters, that impact the selection of cone crushers include characteristics of the ore/site, the topography of the location, capital costs, life of mine/expansion site, and performance requirements.
The innovative use and applications of special systems such as the spring release system present in cone crushers, which act as a protective shield in case of material overload and prevent any damage to the machine have been incorporated as a norm and are now present in almost all such equipment.
Miners across the globe are required to develop more energy and cost efficient technologies for processing minerals. The needs rise especially when the ore grades are declining at current operational mines worldwide. As more ore needs to be processed to meet production targets, the need for processing equipment such as stone crushers is significant, which is driving the market forward.
Key Market Trends
Mining Sector to Witness Highest Growth
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET INSIGHT
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5. MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increased Demand in the Mining Sector in the Emerging Market
5.1.2 Growth of the Construction Industry
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Carbon Emission, Noise, and Pollution
6. MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Symons
6.1.2 Hydraulics
6.1.3 Gyratory
6.1.4 Other Types
6.2 By Offering
6.2.1 Mobile Crushers
6.2.2 Portable Crushers
6.2.3 Stationary Crushers
6.3 By Power Source
6.3.1 Electric Connection
6.3.2 Diesel Connection
6.3.3 Dual Connection
6.4 By End-user Application
6.4.1 Mining and Metallurgy
6.4.2 Construction
6.4.3 Aggregate Processing
6.4.4 Demolition
6.4.5 Other End-user Applications
6.5 By Geography
6.5.1 North America
6.5.1.1 United States
6.5.1.2 Canada
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.2.1 United Kingdom
6.5.2.2 Germany
6.5.2.3 France
6.5.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.5.3 Asia-Pacific
6.5.3.1 China
6.5.3.2 India
6.5.3.3 Japan
6.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.5.4 Latin America
6.5.4.1 Brazil
6.5.4.2 Argentina
6.5.4.3 Mexico
6.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America
6.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia
6.5.5.2 United Arab Emirates
6.5.5.3 South Africa
6.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
7. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE - VENDOR PROFILES
7.1 Terex Corporation
7.2 Metso Corporation
7.3 McCloskey Equipment
7.4 Westpro Machinery Inc.
7.5 Astec Industries Inc.
7.6 Sandvik AB
7.7 Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators LLP
7.8 Keestrack NV
7.9 FLSmidth & Co. AS
7.10 Thyssenkrupp AG
7.11 Tesab Engineering Ltd
8. INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9. FUTURE OF THE MARKET
