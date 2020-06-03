WOBURN, Mass., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing a series of oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic™ platform, today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 and provided a business update.
“I am very pleased with our continued progress developing our pipeline of oncolytic immuno-gene therapies. Today we released additional data with RP1 in our lead indications of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) and anti-PD1 refractory cutaneous melanoma that we believe point to a high probability of success in our registration-directed clinical trial in CSCC and our potentially registrational cohort of patients currently being enrolled with anti-PD1 refractory melanoma. We also today announced plans to initiate clinical development of RP1 in anti-PD1 refractory patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC),” said Philip Astley-Sparke, CEO of Replimune. “We look forward to presenting further clinical updates from our skin cancer programs later in the year, together with single agent safety and efficacy data and initial data in combination with Opdivo® from our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial with our second product candidate, RP2. We believe we have established clinical proof of principle with RP1 in immune-responsive tumor types and that we now have a solid foundation to further establish our product candidates more universally as the second cornerstone of immune-oncology.”
Recent Events and Corporate Highlights
Program Highlights
Replimune is currently developing three oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic platform. RP1 is Replimune’s first clinical product candidate and is based on a proprietary new strain of herpes simplex virus armed with a gene encoding a potent fusogenic protein (GALV-GP-R), intended to enhance tumor killing potency, immunogenic cell death and the activation of systemic anti-tumor immune responses, and with a gene encoding the cytokine GM-CSF. RP2 is a version of RP1 that in addition to expressing GALV-GP-R and GM-CSF also expresses a genetically encoded anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like molecule intended to block the inhibition of the initiation of immune response caused by CTLA-4. RP3 is a further armed oncolytic immuno-gene therapy which additionally expresses two immune co-stimulatory activating ligands – CD40L and 4-1BBL – together with anti-CTLA-4 and GALV-GP-R. CD40L activates CD40, with the goal of achieving broad activation of both innate and adaptive immunity, and 4-1BBL activates 4-1BB (CD137), intended to promote the expansion of cellular and memory immune responses.
Financial Highlights
About CSCC
CSCC is the second most common form of skin cancer and is estimated to be responsible for at least 7,000 deaths each year in the U.S. It currently accounts for approximately 20% of all skin cancers in the U.S., with the number of newly diagnosed cases expected to rise annually. When CSCC invades deeper layers of the skin or adjacent tissues, it is categorized as locally advanced. Once it spreads to other distant parts of the body, it is considered metastatic. Libtayoâ is the only approved therapy in the United States and Brazil, and conditionally approved therapy in the European Union and Canada, for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic CSCC.
About Melanoma
Melanoma is a form of skin cancer characterized by the uncontrolled growth of pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) located in the skin. Metastatic melanoma is the deadliest form of the disease and occurs when cancer spreads beyond the surface of the skin to other organs. The incidence of melanoma has been increasing steadily for the last 30 years. In the United States, 91,270 new diagnoses of melanoma and more than 9,320 related deaths are estimated for 2018. Globally, the World Health Organization estimates that by 2035, melanoma incidence will reach 424,102, with 94,308 related deaths. Melanoma is mostly curable when treated in its very early stages; however, survival rates are roughly halved if regional lymph nodes are involved.
About RP1
RP1 is Replimune’s lead Immulytic™ product candidate and is based on a proprietary new strain of herpes simplex virus engineered to maximize tumor killing potency, the immunogenicity of tumor cell death and the activation of a systemic anti-tumor immune response.
About Replimune
Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune’s Immulytic™ platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations about our cash runway, advancement of our clinical trials, our plans to initiate new clinical trials, our goals to develop and commercialize our product candidates, our expectations regarding commercialization of our product candidates, our expectations regarding the size of the patient populations for our product candidates if approved for commercial use, patient enrollments in our existing and planned clinical trials and the timing thereof, our expectations with respect to our own in-house manufacturing capabilities, and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to our limited operating history, our ability to generate positive clinical trial results for our product candidates, the costs of operating our in-house manufacturing facility, the timing and scope of regulatory approvals, changes in laws and regulations to which we are subject, competitive pressures, our ability to identify additional product candidates, political and global macro factors including the impact of the coronavirus as a global pandemic and related public health issues, and other risks as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our actual results could differ materially from the results described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.
|Replimune Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Year Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2018
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|38,761
|$
|22,173
|$
|13,516
|General and administrative
|17,437
|8,773
|5,713
|Total operating expenses
|56,198
|30,946
|19,229
|Loss from operations
|(56,198
|)
|(30,946
|)
|(19,229
|)
|Other income:
|Research and development incentives
|3,084
|2,528
|2,267
|Investment income
|2,424
|2,585
|288
|Interest expense on finance lease liability
|(1,185
|)
|-
|-
|Interest expense on debt obligations
|(734
|)
|-
|-
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|-
|(5,452
|)
|(972
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(16
|)
|451
|(2,056
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|3,573
|112
|(473
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(52,625
|)
|$
|(30,834
|)
|$
|(19,702
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted
|$
|(1.54
|)
|$
|(1.33
|)
|$
|(3.96
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding— basic and diluted
|34,261,548
|23,198,400
|4,978,539
|Replimune Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands)
|Consolidated Balance Sheet Data:
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|$
|168,555
|$
|134,811
|Working capital
|162,377
|131,096
|Total assets
|234,097
|154,326
|Total stockholders' equity
|183,718
|137,856
Replimune Group Inc
Woburn, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES