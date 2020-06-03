OXNARD, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, announced today a collaboration with PMI, a subsidiary of Factoria Bogar in Guadalajara, Mexico. PMI will have access to CURE’s innovative drug delivery platform, CUREform ™ for its drug formulation, as well as become its distribution partner in Mexico for CURE’s wellness products, such as its vitamin D supplement, sleep and CBD combination products.



“This collaboration enables us to reach new markets with our suite of wellness products as well as prompt innovation with new drug formulations and conduct valuable patient studies on drug efficacy,” said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE. “This is a valuable partnership from both a revenue perspective as well as an opportunity to expand product offerings and research collaborations.”

PMI will be distributing CURE’s wellness products throughout Mexico, including its weekly vitamin D supplement and sleep aid delivered using CUREfilm® technology. The weekly vitamin D supplements provides 50,000 IU of vitamin D3 to reduce risk of infections . CURE sleep strips contain a soothing blend of melatonin, naturally occurring amino acids and beneficial vitamins that promote fast-acting, balanced sleep patterns for a deep, restful slumber and a rejuvenated awakening.

“Staying healthy and getting enough sleep are at the top of everyone’s mind during these very stressful days and CURE’s wellness products are welcome addition to our offerings,” said Mauricio Villanueva, CEO of PMI and Factoria Bogar. “Incorporating CURE’s drug delivery platform into our future drug and wellness formulations will create new opportunities to differentiate ourselves in the market.”

The PMI collaboration will include several development initiatives with its proprietary prebiotic product from Agave in combination with CBD that leverages the CUREform™ novel delivery platform for treatment of multiple GI indications. With CUREform, the delivery of cannabinoids is easier and more effective because it offers increased bioavailability, simple precision of dosing and greater palatability. There are patient studies planned for Mexico to improve drug efficacy with CBD and prebiotics.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical® is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has an FDA- and DEA- registered, cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform. CUREform™ includes CUREfilm®, one of the most advanced oral thin films on the market today; microCURE™, an innovative emulsion technology utilizing proprietary encapsulation techniques; and CUREpods™ a novel chewable delivery system. CUREform's combined technologies provide opportunities for both immediate and controlled-release drug delivery of a wide range of active ingredients. CURE partners with biotech, pharmaceutical, and wellness companies worldwide and has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector, with partnerships in the U.S.A, Canada, Israel, and other markets. The company’s mission is to improve people’s lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharma.com .

About PMI, subsidiary of Factoria Bogar

Factoria Bogar is a Mexican company focused on pharmaceutical innovations by investing in the development of new medicines, innovative pharmaceutical forms and therapeutic indications, achieving commercial alliances with national and international pharmaceutical manufacturers. It is equipped to provide high quality international business development, import and export of drugs and search for inputs and raw materials for regulated markets. The company is always in search of new products and supplies, exploring new territories with the intention of supplying the Mexican market with highly specialized pharmaceutical products.

PMI is a specialized ingredient company that was developed to focus on regenerative nutrition and medicine to better support the well-being of patients suffering from various indications and whom are on medications that are extremely difficult to tolerate. PMI employs a holistic approach to the development of its therapeutics to ensure fewer side effects while widening the therapeutic index.

For more information about Factoria Bogar, please visit its website at factoriabogar.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market the partnered products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of related research and development efforts, partnered product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.