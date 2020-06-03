Pune, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technological advancements in cardiac rhythm devices are driving the global cardiac rhythm management devices market . Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” projects the global market to register a CAGR of 4.4% between 2019 and 2026. In 2019, the global market was worth US$ 13,883.7 Mn and is anticipated to be worth US$ 19,938.3.1 Mn by 2026. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders across the world is the chief factor responsible for positively impacting the growth of the market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cardiac-rhythm-management-crm-devices-market-100679







Defibrillators Register Strong Growth Than Other Products

Among different products, the market will witness strong demand for defibrillators in the global market during the forecast period. In 2018, they covered a share of 49.0% in the global cardiac rhythm management devices market. These are generally used to treat out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and arrhythmia. Under defibrillators, implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) are preferred over external defibrillators.

Moreover, physicians also recommend this type of defibrillator as they have the ability to effectively deliver electric shocks for the restoration of a heartbeat. On the other hand, the installation of the external defibrillator is increasing in developed and developing nations with the growing incidence of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. Governments in some countries have passed a mandate to install external defibrillators at public places. The objective is to have easy access to cardiac patients.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cardiac-rhythm-management-crm-devices-market-100679







North America Dominates Owing to Favorable Healthcare Reimbursement Policies

From a geographical standpoint, North America is anticipated to dominate the global cardiac rhythm management devices market in the forecast years. Well-established healthcare infrastructure and favourable healthcare reimbursement policies are contributing to the growth of the market. The market in this region was valued at US$ 5,914.1 Mn in the year 2018. Cardiac patients have shifted their focus to preventive care.

This rising shift is fueling demand for cardiac rhythm management devices. In addition to this, governments have made strict guidelines to install external defibrillators, especially in public places. Against this backdrop, the demand for cardiac rhythm management devices is increasing, which will in due course, drive the market.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow considerably during the forecast years. This is mainly attributable to the rising penetration of health insurance across developing countries.

Increasing Awareness About Cardiac Management Devices Propels Growth in the Market

“Several developing economies are witnessing massive demand for implantable cardiac rhythm devices owing to the rising awareness about different products among the population,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “This, coupled with rising disposable income, act as potential growth enablers in the market,” he added. As per a study conducted by the European Cardiac Society, it was found that certain Western European countries registered an implantation rate of over 1000 units per million populations. The increasing adoption of implants especially in emerged countries represents a rising preference of cardiac rhythm management devices amongst the population.

The rapid adoption of a sedentary lifestyle among the population can lead to increasing number of cardiac arrests, which in turn, is another factor driving the market.

Among end-users, the demand for cardiac monitoring devices is likely to increase across hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and others.





Quick Buy - Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100679







Medtronic Tops Among Other Companies Owing to its Robust Product Portfolio

Physio Control, Cardiac Science, Medtronic, Stryker, CU Medical Systems Inc., Defibtech, LLC., Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, MicroPort, BIOTRONIK, and LivaNova PLC are some of the leading players operating in the global cardiac rhythm management devices market. Among these companies, Medtronic is leading the global implantable cardioverter defibrillator market and accounts for a major share in the global pacemaker market.

The wide array of product offerings and their availability are factors responsible for the company’s leading position. These factors, together with the company’s strong customer base, will help the company to emerge dominant during the forecast period. Medtronic together with Boston Scientific Corporation currently holds over half of the share in the global market.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market are:



Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Defibtech, LLC.

Cardiac Science

Stryker

CU Medical System Inc.

LivaNova Plc

Abbott

Microport

Other prominent players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cardiac-rhythm-management-crm-devices-market-100679







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Technological Advancements in Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices New Product Launches by Key Players Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Cardiac Pacemakers Single Chamber Cardiac Pacemaker Dual Chmaber Cardiac Pacemaker Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) Single Chmaber ICD Dual Chamber ICD External Defibrillators Automated External Defibrillators Manual & Semi-Automatic External Defibrillators Wearable Defibrillators Cardiac Re-synchronization Therapy (CRT) Devices CRT- Pacemakers CRT-Defibrillators Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued...!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cardiac-rhythm-management-crm-devices-market-100679





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Cardiac Pacemakers Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product (Single Chamber Pacemakers, Dual Chamber Pacemakers, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy-Pacemakers (CRT-P)), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Defibrillators Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), Transvenous ICD, External Defibrillator) By End User(Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory, Schools and other Public Places) and Geography Forecast till 2026

External Defibrillator Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product (Automated External Defibrillator (AED), Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator, Wearable External Defibrillator), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Schools and other Public Places) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Transvenous ICD, Subcutaneous ICD), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others) & Geography Forecast till 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

