Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market will reach $2.57 billion by 2026, growing by 30.3% annually over 2020-2026 despite the COVID-19 impact.
Highlighted with 86 tables and 86 figures, this 178-page report Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global AI in drug discovery market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global AI in drug discovery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Region.
Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Based on drug type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Based on therapeutic area, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Therapeutic Area, and End User over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global AI in drug discovery market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology
1.2.2 Market Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering
3.1 Market Overview by Offering
3.2 Software
3.3 Service
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology
4.1 Market Overview by Technology
4.2 Deep Learning
4.3 Supervised Learning
4.4 Reinforcement Learning
4.5 Unsupervised Learning
4.6 Other Technologies
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Type
5.1 Market Overview by Drug Type
5.2 Large-molecule Drugs
5.3 Small-molecular Drugs
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Area
6.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Area
6.2 Oncology
6.3 Neurodegenerative Diseases
6.4 Cardiovascular Disease
6.5 Metabolic Diseases
6.6 Other Therapeutic Areas
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
7.1 Market Overview by Application
7.2 Information & Data Analysis
7.3 Drug Design
7.4 Drug Evaluation
7.5 Clinical Trials
7.6 Other Applications
8 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
8.1 Market Overview by End User
8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
8.3 Academic & Research Institutes
8.4 Contract Research Organizations
9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026
9.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country
9.2.1 Overview of North America Market
9.2.2 U.S.
9.2.3 Canada
9.2.4 Mexico
9.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country
9.3.1 Overview of European Market
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Germany
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Italy
9.3.7 Russia
9.3.8 Rest of European Market
9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country
9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 India
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
9.5 South America Market 2019-2026 by Country
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America Market
9.6 Rest of World Market 2019-2026 by Country
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 Egypt
9.6.4 Other National Markets
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview of Key Vendors
10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
10.3 Company Profiles
11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market
11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oewlxc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: