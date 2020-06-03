Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market will reach $2.57 billion by 2026, growing by 30.3% annually over 2020-2026 despite the COVID-19 impact.



Highlighted with 86 tables and 86 figures, this 178-page report Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global AI in drug discovery market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global AI in drug discovery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Software

Service

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Deep Learning

Supervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Other Technologies

Based on drug type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Large-molecule Drugs

Small-molecular Drugs

Based on therapeutic area, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Oncology

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Disease

Metabolic Diseases

Other Therapeutic Areas

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Information & Data Analysis

Drug Design

Drug Evaluation

Clinical Trials

Other Applications

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Therapeutic Area, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global AI in drug discovery market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Atomwise, Inc.

BenevolentAI

Berg LLC

Bioage

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclica

Deep Genomics

Envisagenics

Exscientia

Google

IBM Corporation

Insilico Medicine

Microsoft Corporation

Numedii, Inc.

Numerate

NVIDIA Corporation

Owkin, Inc.

Twoxar, Incorporated

Verge Genomics

Xtalpi, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Software

3.3 Service



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

4.1 Market Overview by Technology

4.2 Deep Learning

4.3 Supervised Learning

4.4 Reinforcement Learning

4.5 Unsupervised Learning

4.6 Other Technologies



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Type

5.1 Market Overview by Drug Type

5.2 Large-molecule Drugs

5.3 Small-molecular Drugs



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Area

6.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Area

6.2 Oncology

6.3 Neurodegenerative Diseases

6.4 Cardiovascular Disease

6.5 Metabolic Diseases

6.6 Other Therapeutic Areas



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

7.1 Market Overview by Application

7.2 Information & Data Analysis

7.3 Drug Design

7.4 Drug Evaluation

7.5 Clinical Trials

7.6 Other Applications



8 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

8.1 Market Overview by End User

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.3 Academic & Research Institutes

8.4 Contract Research Organizations



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026

9.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market

9.2.2 U.S.

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.4 Mexico

9.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

9.3.1 Overview of European Market

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Germany

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Italy

9.3.7 Russia

9.3.8 Rest of European Market

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

9.5 South America Market 2019-2026 by Country

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America Market

9.6 Rest of World Market 2019-2026 by Country

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 Egypt

9.6.4 Other National Markets



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles



11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



