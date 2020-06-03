Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Specialty Gases Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The specialty gases market is poised to grow by $ 4.28 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on the specialty gases market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the LED manufacturing sector highly dependent on high-purity gases and high demand for specialty inert gases in food and beverage applications. In addition, LED manufacturing sector highly dependent on high-purity gases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The specialty gases market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes.



This study identifies the booming pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty gases market growth during the next few years.



The specialty gases market covers the following areas:

Specialty gases market sizing

Specialty gases market forecast

Specialty gases market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading specialty gases market vendors that include Advanced Specialty Gases Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Iwatani Corp., L Air Liquide SA, Linde AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Praxair Inc., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., and Weldstar. Also, the specialty gases market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



