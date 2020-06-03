Oslo, Norway, 03 June 2020

Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTIN), please find attached the call for an Extraordinary General Meeting in Vistin Pharma, to be held on 24 June at 13:00 CEST. Due to the Covid-19 situation, the Extraordinary General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting. Information with guide for online participation will be shared in well advance of the general meeting.

Following changes in the ownership of Vistin Pharma ASA, more specifically Intertrade Shipping AS now being the largest shareholder with 24.2%, the Election Committee has received input from new shareholders regarding the composition of the Board. Intertrade has proposed that Øivin A Brøymer and Kari Krogstad are elected as new board members replacing Ole Enger and Mimi K. Berdal. The proposal from the election committee is attached.

The formal call will be sent to all shareholders registered in the Norwegian Central Security Depository (VPS). The complete set of documents relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting are also attached to this announcement and available on www.vistin.com.





For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments