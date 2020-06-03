Ukranian TV series about the story of Natasha, who seems to be living the dream of many women. After finding the newspaper of the businessman's first wife, politician and who is now her husband, he discovers that this woman died in strange circumstances. Natasha understands that disappearing without a trace is her only chance to stay alive.

Ukranian TV series about the story of Natasha, who seems to be living the dream of many women. After finding the newspaper of the businessman's first wife, politician and who is now her husband, he discovers that this woman died in strange circumstances. Natasha understands that disappearing without a trace is her only chance to stay alive.

Based on true accounts of werewolf sightings in Walworth County, Wisconsin, the film follows a local sheriff, in the early 1990’s, who is finally forced to accept that a series of horrific deaths are linked to a predator which possesses DNA of both man and wolf.

Based on true accounts of werewolf sightings in Walworth County, Wisconsin, the film follows a local sheriff, in the early 1990’s, who is finally forced to accept that a series of horrific deaths are linked to a predator which possesses DNA of both man and wolf.

Palm Beach, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Film, the HD movie network, designed for the Latino audience that showcases hit international movies starring well-known personalities from around the world, dubbed into Spanish-language by the Olympusat team in Mexico, announces the June 2020 premieres schedule featuring action, comedy, romance, and horror TV series and movies from Europe and the United States.

June wide release Ultra Film movie Calendar is:

Reviviendo el Pasado (Forget and Recall)

Starting on 6/3/2020 at 10 P.M. ET.

Director : Maksim Mekheda.

Cast : Alexander Kobzar, Anna Vasilieva, Anton Sokolov, and Alexander Getmansky.

Synopsis : Ukranian TV series about the story of Natasha, who seems to be living the dream of many women. After finding the newspaper of the businessman's first wife, politician and who is now her husband, he discovers that this woman died in strange circumstances. Natasha understands that disappearing without a trace is her only chance to stay alive.

Mala Investigación (Bad Investigate)

6/5/2020 at 10 P.M. ET.

Director : Luis Ismael.

Cast : Francisco Menezes, Luis Ismael, Enrique Arce, and Eric da Silva.

Synopsis : Romeu, a corrupt police officer, hires the services of Cid and Alex to catch a famous criminal, who left Mexico and is on his way to Galicia, and most important is his brother's murderer. A criminal who works as an FBI agent. The situation is destined to end badly.

En Lo Profundo del bosque (Deep in the Wood)

6/12/2020 at 10 P.M. ET.

Director : Stefano Lodovichi.

Cast : Filippo Nigro, Camilla Filippi, Giovanni Vettorazzo, and Teo Achille Caprio

Synopsis : A four-year-old boy, disappears during a festival where people dress up in demons’ costumes, terrorizing the town with whips and chains. Five years later, a boy reappears, but his family has eerie suspicions that he is not her son, even their dog kept barking every time it sees the boy.

La Bestia de Bray Road (The Beast of Bray Road)

6/19/2020 at 10 P.M. ET.

Director : Leigh Scott.

Cast : Jeff Denton, Thomas Downey, Sarah Lieving, and Joel Ezra Hebner

Synopsis : Based on true accounts of werewolf sightings in Walworth County, Wisconsin, the film follows a local sheriff, in the early 1990’s, who is finally forced to accept that a series of horrific deaths are linked to a predator which possesses DNA of both man and wolf.

La Liberación de Skopje (The Liberation of Skopje)

6/26/2020 at 10 P.M. ET.

Directors : Rade Serbedzija and Danilo Serbedzija.

Cast : Rade Serbedzija, Mikko Nousiainen, Lucija Serbedzija, and Silvija Stojanovska

Synopsis : Zoran is an eight-year-old boy who, through his eyes, will experience all the cruelty of war, poverty, suffering and images of Skopje. The feature takes place during 1943 and ’44, when the Macedonian city Skopje was occupied by the Nazis and their Bulgarian allies.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, and FiOS by Verizon.

For more information on Ultra Film, please visit ultra film olympusat.com

Attachments

Jesús Piñango Ultra Film 5612495228 jesus@olympusat.com