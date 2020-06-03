



Presentation on Tuesday, June 9th at 2:10pm ET

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that John Koconis, CEO of Timber, will present a corporate overview of the company, its development pipeline and near-term milestones at the Virtual Summer Summit on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at 2:10pm ET.

The Virtual Summer Summit will take place entirely online and feature over 500 registered executives and qualified investors viewing virtual company presentations and attending one-on-one meetings.

To attend the virtual presentation, please go to the following link on Tuesday, June 9th at 2:10pm ET: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35017

For more information, please visit: www.microcapconf.com .

About Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing, and control) and safety profiles. Timber is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and localized scleroderma. For more information, visit www.timberpharma.com .

