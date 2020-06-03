CHICAGO and MIRAMAR, Fla., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDLIVE Inc. today announced the appointment of Cynthia Zelis, MD, MBA, as chief medical officer. A board-certified family physician and former executive with University Hospitals in Cleveland, she brings to the virtual healthcare provider more than 20 years of clinical and business leadership experience with a focus on transforming the delivery of value-based care through physician collaboration, change management, and the development and adoption of innovative technologies. In her role at University Hospitals, Dr. Zelis was responsible for the health system’s partnership with MDLIVE, including the management of implementation and adoption, while also serving as a member of MDLIVE’s Strategic Client Council. Dr. Zelis joins MDLIVE at a time of record growth across all business segments as individuals throughout the U.S. turn to telehealth for medical, behavioral health and dermatological care amid continued concerns about exposure to COVID-19.

“Cindy is recognized industry-wide for her success in increasing both physician adoption and patient utilization of telemedicine at a large health system while maintaining quality and reducing the cost of care,” said Charles Jones, MDLIVE’s chairman and chief executive officer. “She brings strong leadership at a critical time for MDLIVE. The fear of contagion resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to accelerate adoption of virtual care. Accordingly, we will continue to expand our services beyond urgent care, behavioral health, dermatology, and more broadly into virtual primary care and chronic care. Cindy’s role on our executive team will be integral to our continued growth.”

Dr. Zelis commented, “Becoming the chief medical officer of MDLIVE gives me the opportunity to lead a clinical team and contribute to the success of a growth-oriented virtual healthcare business aligned with my core values of compassion and innovation. Today we see how important it is to provide consumers with convenient access to quality care from the safety of their homes. Beyond this, we must continue to challenge ourselves to innovate to reduce the overall cost of healthcare and improve outcomes with healthcare provided conveniently and in a contagion-free environment. I am excited to be part of the transformative leaders of MDLIVE and our national provider network that will continue to advance the delivery of high value digital health care.”

Prior to joining MDLIVE, Dr. Zelis served in several leadership roles at University Hospitals. Most recently, she was vice president of ambulatory operations and telehealth, a position for which she had strategic and operational oversight of more than 50 ambulatory health centers and all telehealth initiatives across the $4 billion system. Her comprehensive approach using data, digital tools and process improvement to advance physician alignment resulted in more than $140 million in net revenue growth for the health system. While at University Hospitals, Dr. Zelis increased virtual visit volumes by more than 80 percent and laid the foundation to support the additional exponential growth of the system’s telehealth offering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An innovator at heart, Dr. Zelis co-invented and served as operational leader for a consumer self-scheduling platform that resulted in large-scale growth of monthly appointment volume. Dr. Zelis is a frequent speaker at healthcare technology conferences. She has been recognized many times as a “Top Doctor” as well as one of University Hospitals’ distinguished physicians. Dr. Zelis earned her medical degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University, MBA in healthcare administration from Baldwin Wallace University, and bachelor’s degree from Kent State University.

About MDLIVE

MDLIVE offers convenient, affordable and contagion-free virtual healthcare services to more than 40 million members nationwide. Our network of board-certified physicians, dermatologists, psychiatrists and therapists are specially trained in virtual care and are committed to the highest quality treatment and the best possible patient experience. We leverage technology and artificial intelligence to simplify and streamline, connecting providers and patients whenever and wherever it's most convenient, often within just minutes.

