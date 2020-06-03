SACRAMENTO, CA, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW), announced that the company will bring aboard three major strategic partnerships as a conduit for increasing their customer base for the brewery and cannabis revenues.



Jef Lewis, CEO and Chairman, stated, “We are officially back in business due to delays with government restrictions from Covid-19. As our company has never been delinquent with its disclosure statements, our Form-10Q for the period ending March 31, 2020 is scheduled for filing before the end of this month. BrewBilt is now in a position to negotiate distribution partnerships with companies based in Portland-Oregon, Sacramento-California and Grass Valley-California. These are companies with existing track records in distribution to customers who seek to purchase complete brewery facilities or cannabis extraction systems. We have been working with these companies in the past, and now will ink a strategic partnership to acquire all of their future customer orders and products. This will add approximately $5M a year to our bottom line.”

Jef Lewis further stated, “The Company’s Board of Directors have discussed and now have approved a declared quarterly cash dividend program scheduled for year-end 2020 for its shareholders and will further prepare a disclosure statement for the same. The dividend will be payable to stockholders of record as of January 1, 2020. With current purchase orders in process, exceeding $2M for new breweries in Texas, Arizona and California; with current and future Cannabis orders exceeding $2M, and in addition with new strategic distribution partnerships, the company plans to expand into Europe, Asia, Australia and South America in 2020-2021 with projected purchase orders now exceeding $25M. The beer industry has changed significantly over the last three decades in the United States from around 49 breweries in 1983 which has significantly risen to about 5648 breweries in 2017. Europe’s reputation for producing quality beer has led to an all-time beer production and export in the year 2018. This will be a bonanza year for all of our shareholders.”

BrewBilt Video Link: https://www.brewbilt.com/about-1

ABOUT BREWBILT: (www.brewbilt.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using “Best in Class” American made components integrated with stainless steel processing vessels using only American made steel. Founded in 2014, the company began in a backyard shop by Jef Lewis with a vision of creating a profitable company in “Rural America”. BrewBilt has built a solid foundation by having strong relationships with local suppliers of raw materials, equipment and services in California, an aggressive referral network of satisfied customers nationwide, and an Advisory Board consisting of successful business leaders that provide valuable product feedback and business expertise to management. The craft brewing & spirits industries continue to grow worldwide. California is where craft brewing began and now has over 900 operating breweries – being centrally located in this booming market was a large draw for BrewBilt to locate its manufacturing facility in the Sierra foothills. All BrewBilt products are designed and fabricated as “food grade” quality which enables the company to build vessels for food & beverage processing. More important, the company has been building systems that are pharmaceutical grade for clients involved in distillation for the cannabis and hemp industries over the past 36 months, thus making the revenue potential much greater.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Corporation’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Corporation’s business; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

