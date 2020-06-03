New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting and funding innovative autism research, today announced its first round of COVID-19 Pivot Grant recipients. The grantees are Dr. Lonnie Zwaigenbaum of the University of Alberta and Dr. Sandra B. Vanegas of Texas State University.

Announced in April, the COVID-19 Pivot Grants are meant to help scientists cover new costs encountered due to adaptations or modifications of an original research plan as a result of the current shutdown across research institutions. They are intended to be a fast-turnaround mechanism to accommodate an unprecedented and unpredictable situation for the research community.

“As their name indicates, the Pivot Grants were not part of our initial plan for this year, but just like the scientists we support, we have adapted and are making the most of a difficult situation,” said Alison Singer, Co-Founder and President of ASF. “Dr. Zwaigenbaum and Dr. Vanegas can now continue their respective projects and in the process will set the tone for one of the most important giving programs we’ve ever launched. We are grateful for their dedication to autism research amid these daunting circumstances and very pleased to give our support.”

Dr. Zwaigenbaum’s work involves longitudinal studies that track the same children from birth through adolescence. His studies have revolutionized understanding of early detection and intervention delivery and improved long-term outcomes of children with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Due to the pandemic, Dr. Zwaigenbaum was forced to adapt certain assessments to accommodate social distancing protocols. The Pivot Grant will allow for the continued collection of data from a cohort of children who have long been involved with the project and provide additional funding to families to compensate them for their increased effort.

Dr. Vanegas’ work focuses on the unique needs of culturally diverse families in low-resource households, an area that has historically been overlooked in autism research. Dr. Vanegas works on the ASD Screening and Parent ENgagement (ASPEN) intervention program, which was developed to help parents develop skills to address challenges in communication, socialization and difficult behavior. Due to social distancing measures and closure of access centers for families, this intervention must now be delivered remotely. The Pivot Grant will provide equipment and technology to disadvantaged families with limited access to technology to ensure continued participation. It will also enable researchers to evaluate the effectiveness of this telehealth intervention.

ASF also announced today a request for applications for a second round of COVID-19 Pivot Grants. This tranche will be targeted at early career investigators (scientists currently pursuing a doctoral degree to those up to seven years post-doctorate). Interested scientists must submit a proposal including a cover page, a summary of how the grant will be used, a list of references and the project’s original grant proposal and budget. The application period begins today, June 3, and will close on July 15.

“This is a challenging time for autism scientists, but while many aspects of life may be on hold, the issues they seek to address in their research are as critical as ever,” said Alycia Halladay, Chief Science Officer at ASF. “The response to our first round of Pivot Grants was overwhelming, and we look forward to providing even more support as we continue to carry out our mission and adjust our tactics to best meet the needs of researchers during the pandemic.”

About the Autism Science Foundation

The Autism Science Foundation (ASF) is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to support autism research by providing funding to scientists and organizations conducting autism research. ASF also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders and the needs of individuals and families affected by autism. To learn more about the Autism Science Foundation or to make a donation visit www.autismsciencefoundation.org.

