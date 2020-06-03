VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today PAI Health , a heart health software company, announced that it has been selected into the Plug and Play Japan’s Insurtech Batch 5 Accelerator running June through September 2020. The program is designed to help startups grow and succeed through introductions to mentors, potential business partners and investors.



PAI Health is known for its innovation in biometric sensing and algorithm development with data insights rooted in the proven science of cardiorespiratory fitness, one of the leading predictors of health and longevity. The company’s digital services, that are both device and platform agnostic, enable insurers to engage, assess, monitor and guide policyholders toward better health.

“We are honoured to be selected into Plug and Play’s accelerator program in Japan,” said Sally Powell, General Manager of PAI Health. “Our previous experience with Plug and Play in Silicon Valley was tremendously beneficial, and we are excited about the Japanese market which has been very receptive to PAI Health’s propositions.”

Plug and Play Japan selects the most innovation-promising startups through a rigorous process where short-listed companies are invited to pitch to corporate partners. These partners then vote on which startups they believe should join the program. Throughout the three-month program, startups connect to Plug and Play’s global ecosystem, collaborating with corporate partners and attending deal flow sessions, networking events, business development matchmaking and mentor sessions.

About PAI Health

PAI Health allows organizations to assess, monitor and guide their people to better health to reduce risk and costs, while providing individuals with motivational guidance on recommended physical activity levels for better health. Our mission is to optimize anyone's path to better health by making the science-backed Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) metric available world-wide through partnerships with insurers, employee wellness programs, technology platforms, health care providers and other industry partners. For more information, visit www.paihealth.com .

PAI Health Media Contact

pr@paihealth.com

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is an innovation platform that connects the most innovative startups with the largest corporations in the world. Plug and Play is a world-class global venture capital/accelerator that partners with leading companies to support startups with innovative technologies and ideas. It carries out over 60 acceleration programs annually, providing more than 400+ companies with solutions to drive innovations. In addition, we have accelerated 2,000+ startups since inception in 2006. Plug and Play supported more than 500 startups in its US Headquarters and 1,450 startups around the world. Currently, Plug and Play is active in 16 countries with more than 30 bases. Plug and Play established its Japanese branch in July 2017, with its Tokyo-office.