RICHMOND, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”) , an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market, has selected Ekso Bionics® as the winner of its “Best Healthcare Robotics Company” award in the fourth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.



Ekso Bionics has been developing exoskeleton solutions to enhance human mobility, strength, and endurance across medical and industrial applications for over ten years. The latest additions to the Company’s medical portfolio include the EksoNR exoskeleton, which is the next generation EksoGT-- the most clinically used robotic exoskeleton, and the upgraded EksoPulse platform, an advanced cloud-based analytics solution that measures and analyzes progress using EksoNR.

Developed for neurorehabilitation, EksoNR is an intuitive exoskeleton device that empowers patients recovering from stroke or other conditions to learn to walk again with a more natural gait. Ekso Bionics designed EksoNR with new features to help physical therapists and patients get more out of rehabilitation sessions. The device is equipped with EksoView, a new touchscreen controller that allows therapists to adapt assistance to challenge patients using real-time feedback and perform outcome measures during use.

During rehabilitation sessions, EksoPulse captures important measures of patient progress, including the number of steps taken, the quality of steps, and how much assistance was given to a patient. An easy-to-use dashboard uniquely allows therapists and administrators to generate insightful metrics and graphs from the data to monitor patient progress and adjust care plans, which can have a positive impact on patient care and recovery.

“We are proud to receive recognition as the ‘Best Healthcare Robotics Company’ from MedTech Breakthrough. Winning this award is a testament to our industry-leading, innovative approach and the hard work of the entire Ekso Bionics team,” said Jack Peurach, CEO and president of Ekso Bionics. “Ekso Bionics remains committed to developing the latest exoskeleton advances for rehabilitation to ensure physical therapists have access to the latest tools to deliver better patient outcomes and superior care in neurorehabilitation.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 15 countries throughout the world.

“Healthcare robotics is one of the most exciting categories that we evaluate each year, and Ekso Bionics is well-positioned as a leader and innovator in the category, with ‘breakthrough’ solutions like the EksoNR,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Physicians and physical therapists use this advanced therapeutic option to help patients get back on their feet, quite literally, supporting re-learning of correct step patterns as they progress through their continuum of care. The continuing innovation at Ekso Bionics is an impressive series of technology breakthroughs and we are thrilled to recognize the entire Ekso team as our ‘Best Healthcare Robotics Company’ award winner.”

EksoNR is cleared by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The device is also CE-marked and available in Europe. Utilized by over 270 rehabilitation centers around the world, the Ekso device has helped patients take more than 120 million steps, while supporting patients’ hopes of early mobility and independence.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the potential benefits of the Company’s products and systems, including the EksoNR, EksoPulse and EksoView, (ii) the performance or effectiveness of the Company’s products, including the EksoNR, (iii) the development of latest advances in exoskeleton robotics, and (iv) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in clauses (i) through (iii) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company’s inability to obtain adequate financing or maintain operating revenues (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) to fund the Company’s operations and necessary to develop or enhance the Company’s technology, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of the Company’s products, the Company’s failure to achieve broad market acceptance of the Company’s products, the failure of the Company’s sales and marketing efforts or of partners to market the Company’s products effectively, adverse results in future clinical studies of the Company’s medical device products, the failure to obtain or maintain patent protection for the Company’s technology, the failure of the Company to obtain or maintain regulatory approval to market the Company’s medical devices, disruptions in the Company’s supply chain due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and other delays that may result from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, and the Company’s failure to implement the Company’s business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

