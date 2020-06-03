FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc., the category creator and leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVA) which helps organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale, announced today an expanded partnership with AutoAlert, a recognized leader in innovation in the automotive software space. AutoAlert now offers the full breadth of capabilities and skills for the Conversica Automotive Sales AI Assistant and the Conversica Automotive Service AI Assistant to significantly accelerate revenue across sales and service while also delivering an integrated platform to provide a better customer experience. This announcement comes at a time when the automotive industry—like many others—is under great pressure during these uncertain times and they must be ready to bounce back quickly as dealerships safely reopen.

Conversica’s Intelligent Virtual Assistants enable dealerships to drive appointments for repair orders at their essential Service Centers and ensure follow-up with prospective car buyers who are sheltered in place. By engaging contacts through natural two-way, digital conversations, Conversica ensures that dealerships respond quickly and consistently to inbound leads as well as drive outgoing service reminders to customers - all via a customer experience that is timely, personalized, polite and persistent. AutoAlert’s CXM (Customer Experience Management) optimizes complex customer journey data from a myriad of sources to communicate personalized key to key offers to qualified buyers from the dealer’s database. Together, AutoAlert and Conversica can deliver a seamless digital experience to their customers.

Conversica is building the largest augmented workforce in the world with over 1,500 automotive dealerships employing its Intelligent Virtual Assistants. Conversica’s IVAs work side by side with Sales and Service team members to deliver an optimal customer experience, engage every lead, and generate more appointments.

“We continue to be hyper-focused on helping dealerships adjust to the ‘new normal’ by employing our digital sales and service team members who effectively double or triple the productivity of existing teams overnight,” said Jim Kaskade, Chief Executive Officer for Conversica. “Our automotive clients are becoming digital-first enterprises now - it’s a necessity. Partnering with the industry leading team at AutoAlert provides us the ability to address a growing demand, given COVID. They have a world-class sales and support staff who know how to accelerate the digital transformation of automotive dealerships.”

With nearly 30 years of combined experience across Conversica and AutoAlert in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics, this expanded offering provides auto dealerships with the help they need to navigate the new normal and accelerate their recovery. Todd Crossley, Dealer Principal of Gary Crossley Ford, in Liberty, Missouri, has both AutoAlert and Conversica’s Automotive AI Assistants and says, “It’s great to see these two tools work together to help us sell and service more vehicles, and more importantly, further elevate the customer experience at our dealership. We were able to consolidate the number of retail tools we use when Conversica added this capability and AutoAlert seamlessly integrated with it.”

“We are committed to continuing to innovate and help our dealers recover as quickly as possible while providing customers with the best sales and service experience,” said Mike Dullea, Chief Executive Officer for AutoAlert. “AutoAlert CXM provides our dealers’ customers with over five million personalized offers each month and expanding the Conversica Automotive AI Assistant offering to include sales and service enables the dealership personnel to respond with the exact information and communication the customer wants. Our dealers are really energized by our deeper integration with Conversica’s Automotive AI Assistants as we further enable a seamless digital retailing experience for every customer.”

About Conversica



Conversica is the category creator and leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale. A Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistant is an AI-powered, SaaS-based software application that serves as a virtual team member and autonomously engages contacts, prospects, customers or partners in trusted, human-like, two-way interactions at scale to drive towards the next best action accelerating revenue; whether that’s driving engagement before and after marketing events, scheduling a sales meeting, gauging interest to buy additional products or services, or politely but persistently collecting overdue payments.

Reaching out to over 100 million people on behalf of thousands of companies, Conversica’s Intelligent Virtual Assistants are built on a proven and patented platform integrating natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), autonomous action chains and deep learning capabilities that engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies year over year and ranked among the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Fast Company’s most innovative AI companies. Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

For more information on the company’s commitment to the auto industry, reference the company’s most recent blog post, “Conversica is proud to serve our auto dealerships” or its announcement with General Motors as an iMR Turnkey Participant.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About AutoAlert

AutoAlert is the original disruptor and the recognized leader in innovation in the automotive software space. Its Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform continues to focus on the dealership-customer relationship, creating direct opportunities, both online and offline, for meaningful connections and seamless customer-centric experiences. Visit us at www.autoalert.com.

###





Conversica Media Contact:

Deborah Mullan

Director, Conversica Corporate Communications

deborah.mullan@conversica.com

AutoAlert Media Contact:

Beth Donovan

Vice President, Communications and Incentives

Beth.donovan@autoalert.com

Attachment