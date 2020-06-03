SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a regenerative medicine company with a novel biological platform that replaces and regenerates tissues in the body, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at BIO Digital 2020, being held virtually June 8-12, 2020.



In addition to completion of its merger with Conatus Pharmaceuticals in May 2020, enrollment is currently underway in Histogen’s Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of its lead product candidate, HST 001, for male pattern hair loss. Histogen also anticipates clinical advancement of HST 002, a novel dermal filler product, and HST 003, a product targeting joint cartilage regeneration, this year.

Richard W. Pascoe, President and CEO of Histogen, will provide an overview of the Company's technology and development pipeline during the BIO Digital event. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: June 8-12, 2020 Location: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital

Presentation recordings will remain available on-demand through the event website for 30 days. Histogen’s presentation will also be available for download through the Company’s website at https://investors.histogen.com/events-and-presentations beginning June 8, 2020.



About Histogen

Histogen is a regenerative medicine company developing patented technologies that replace and regenerates tissues in the body. The company’s innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells, developing therapeutic products that address underserved, multi-billion US dollar global markets. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss Histogen’s future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials and achieve regulatory milestones and related timing; the nature, strategy and focus of Histogen’s business; and the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any of Histogen’s product candidates. Histogen may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Histogen’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Histogen that could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including: the uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of Histogen’s product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the potential that earlier clinical trials and studies of Histogen’s product candidates may not be predictive of future results; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm Histogen’s financial condition and increase its costs and expenses; and the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including those risks discussed in Histogen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, Histogen disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

