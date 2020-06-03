SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkose Labs today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s report, ‘Cool Vendors in Identity and Access Management and Fraud Detection’ published on 26 May 2020 and authored by Felix Gaehtgens, Jonathan Care, et al.



The Gartner Cool Vendor research is “designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services” in the IAM and fraud space.

Arkose Labs provides powerful defense against fraud that undermines attackers’ ROI for long-term protection. Going beyond traditional fraud prevention, Arkose Labs protects any consumer action from abuse. Rather than focusing on mere mitigation tactics, it provides a long-term solution to rising fraud levels by eliminating malicious bots and ensuring that it is too costly for fraudsters to execute attacks.

“Arkose Labs is delighted to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor,” said Kevin Gosschalk, CEO and Founder of Arkose Labs. “Gartner’s research evaluates solutions based on user experience and market analysis. In our opinion, user experience is central to the entire Arkose Labs product. Our technology ensures that fraudsters must invest increasing time and resources to carry out attacks, whereas legitimate users can pass with ease.”

Arkose Labs provides actionable insights into true user intent and real-time remediation of attacks. High-risk traffic is presented with interactive authentication challenges, which cannot be solved through automation. It protects against many forms of fraud attacks, including account takeover, new account fraud, payment fraud, API abuse, web scraping, spam, and in-application abuse. Many of the world’s largest brands trust Arkose Labs to protect their customer journey while delivering unrivaled user experiences.

The report also provides recommendations for security and risk management leaders responsible for IAM and fraud detection. Three of those recommendations are:

“Adopt fraud detection mechanisms that work in the background, without interrupting the user flow to balance the need to detect and mitigate fraud with the requirement to minimize friction.”

“Prepare for the arrival of mainstream, decentralized identity solutions next year and evaluate your options. If in scope for your requirement, pay close attention to features enabling trusted attribute provider functionality, such as credit scoring or identity proofing.”

“Evaluate security controls in IaaS environments as part of a comprehensive identity and access management strategy. Implement tools that can identify, analyze and orchestrate security controls over all IaaS environments using just-in-time and least-privilege approaches.”

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs bankrupts the business model of fraud. Its patented platform combines Arkose Detect, a sophisticated risk engine, with Arkose Enforce, which uses targeted step-up challenges to wear fraudsters down and diminish their ROI. The world’s largest brands trust Arkose Labs to protect their customer journey while delivering unrivaled user experiences. Arkose Labs is based in San Francisco, Calif., with offices in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.arkoselabs.com or on Twitter @ArkoseLabs .

