CHESTERBROOK, Pa., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the Company’s partner in China has been approved by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to initiate clinical trials for IV oliceridine, Trevena’s lead investigational asset for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain. Jiangsu Nhwa holds an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of oliceridine in China.



“I am pleased to have reached this important regulatory milestone for IV oliceridine ,” said Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trevena, Inc. “As we work towards our August 7th PDUFA date for potential approval in the U.S., we also continue to support our ex-U.S. partnerships, as part of our mission to deliver novel treatment options to patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain.”

The Company expects to receive future milestone payments, as well as a 10% royalty on net sales of oliceridine in China.

About Oliceridine

Oliceridine is a G protein-selective mu-opioid receptor agonist in development for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain in hospitals or other controlled clinical settings where intravenous therapy is warranted. It is a new chemical entity with a novel mechanism of action that enables more selective targeting of newly discovered pathways with the potential for fewer side effects. Oliceridine is an investigational product and has not been approved by FDA or any other regulatory agency. If approved, the Company expects that oliceridine will be classified as a Schedule II controlled substance.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has five novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates, including IV oliceridine, for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in hospitals, TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, and TRV027 for acute lung injury in COVID-19 patients. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.

