LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced that CRN ® a brand of The Channel Company , has named Mission to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. Each year, CRN releases its list of the top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry’s benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.



Mission’s rapid growth continues to be driven by broad demand for managed AWS services and consulting that is seen across industries and from businesses of all sizes. Among recent Mission accomplishments is achieving AWS SaaS Competency Status (adding to its AWS Competencies ) and the launch of Mission Cloud Foundation , a value-added service that simplifies AWS cost management and billing.

While the move to modern cloud infrastructure on AWS offers transformational benefits for enterprises, SMBs and startups, migrating and optimizing AWS environments often requires expertise that businesses do not have in house. Mission’s team of certified AWS architects matches each customer’s specific requirements and goals to a customized plan and execution. With Mission, customers are assured that their organization will achieve a performance-optimized AWS environment that is also built for maximum cost efficiency.

“It’s an honor to be recognized in CRN’s Solution Provider 500 for the second year in a row,” said Mark Medina, Vice President – Marketing, Mission. “We’re proud of our growth over the past year – and to see our work reflected in the business growth our customers achieve by leveraging AWS more effectively and efficiently. Mission remains as dedicated as ever to helping organizations large and small harness the business-changing power of AWS to its full potential.”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry.”

CRN’s complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

