SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, announced today a clinical trial in collaboration with Duke University in Durham, NC. The Duke Lupus Clinic is focused on diagnosing, treating, and providing expert care to patients living with lupus.



This prospective study will evaluate biomarkers, including the AVISE panel and Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPs), that distinguish between changes in subsets of lupus patients with Type 1 and Type 2 systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) activity. The Type 1 and Type 2 SLE model was developed at Duke by Megan E.B. Clowse, MD, David Pisetsky, MD, PhD, Jennifer L. Rogers, MD, and colleagues as a means to incorporate the full spectrum of lupus symptoms into the clinical assessment and advance personalized medicine for lupus patients. The model combines patient- and physician- reported measures to group patients into two main categories. Type 1 manifestations are the classical lupus signs and symptoms due to inflammatory processes, and include butterfly rash, joint inflammation, nephritis or vasculitis. Patients categorized as Type 2 have a general feeling of being unwell and may present with fatigue, depression, anxiety, widespread pain, or difficulty sleeping.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Duke to study Exagen’s proprietary CB-CAPs biomarkers in patients with lupus,” said Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen. “A better understanding of the presentation and severity of lupus patients’ symptoms will help further the classification of disease severity.”

“This collaboration will be the first to apply CB-CAPs to the Type 1 and Type 2 SLE model,” added Jennifer Rogers, Director of Duke Lupus Clinic. “When combined with clinical phenotyping, this study will determine whether the use of these biomarkers could lead to a more precision-medicine approach to lupus care and, potentially, improvements in patient outcomes.”

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand. Several of these products are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPs), technology. CB-CAPs assess the activation of the complement system, a biological pathway implicated in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis, or RA. Exagen’s model of integrating testing products and therapeutics positions Exagen to offer targeted solutions to rheumatologists and, ultimately, better serve patients. For more information, please visit www.Exagen.com

