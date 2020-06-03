SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced it has been awarded a $4.3 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract from the U.S. Navy (“Navy”) for LRAD ® 1000Xi acoustic hailing devices (“AHDs”). With the 3-year award, the Navy also placed an initial $1.2 million order for delivery this fiscal year.

“The award and this order are part of the Navy’s ongoing replacement of first generation AHDs previously deployed in the fleet, some of which have been in service 10 - 12 years,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “LRAD systems are used in many naval and maritime operations, including ship self-defense, establishment of vessel exclusion zones and restricted areas, port and harbor security, search and rescue operations, and boarding and interdiction missions.”

The LRAD 1000Xi is a power efficient, long-range communication system designed for critical infrastructure protection, territorial water, border and port security, and large vessel and vehicle installations. Featuring rugged military construction and a carbon fiber emitter head with integrated electronics and amplification, the LRAD 1000Xi delivers audible hails, warnings, notifications and commands from close range out to 3,000 meters.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more.

