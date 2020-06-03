BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, June 25, 2020 beginning at 8 a.m. (EDT) and concluding at 1 p.m. (EDT). The company’s investor day presentation by senior management will include details on:



The company’s growth strategy

The company’s platforms and products, their value proposition for customers, as well as product demonstrations

The company’s sales and go-to-market approach

Service delivery and innovation

Capital strategy and financial outlook.

To pre-register for the event, please visit https://synchronoss.com/investor-day-2020/

For more information, contact Synchronoss Investor Relations at investor@synchronoss.com.

The live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.synchronoss.com . Presentation materials and a webcast replay will be available after the event concludes at www.synchronoss.com .

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Investors:

Joe Crivelli

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 908-566-3131

Investor@synchronoss.com



