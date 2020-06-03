TORONTO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new partnership between Winnipeg-based Howe Harrell & Associates (“HHAA”) and Purpose Advisor Solutions (“PAS”) is set to enhance the financial well-being of its families, corporations, and trusts clients. Purpose Advisor Solutions, a subsidiary of Purpose Financial, who recently announced the acquisition of Wealthsimple for Advisors, is a technology firm focused on partnering with advisor practices to offer a fully digital integrated wealth management platform with access to an open architecture product platform.



“In times like these, the industry needs to be focusing on planning, advice and coaching, rather than products and fees," Aaron Menon, advisor with Howe Harrell & Associates says. "So many Canadians aren’t getting the financial peace-of-mind they deserve, and instead they’re getting a sales pitch on a specific product. There seems to be a gap in the market where those who need access to personal financial literacy the most, don’t have it. Financial services are changing, and this partnership allows us to focus more of our time on this planning and advice first.”

Howe Harrell & Associates, PAS’ first partner in Manitoba is a full-service financial planning firm, located on Corydon Avenue offering a full spectrum of advisory services to its clients. HHAA was founded by Sean Harrell in partnership with Don Howe in 2014 and has developed into a premium wealth planning firm serving business owners and employed professionals across Canada. The boutique firm has run a lean yet experienced ship with over 80 years of combined experience in a team smaller than 10 people.

PAS will give HHAA clients full access to simple yet sophisticated investment tools that offers diversification at a low cost through a sleek digital platform. In addition to providing clients with access to a broad product shelf, PAS has developed model portfolios that will leverage Purpose Investments’ award-winning investment products to provide a unique, best-in-class solution to enable HHAA’s clients to achieve their financial goals.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible wealth management experience for our clients. By partnering with a well-respected and established firm like HHAA, we know that the solutions created will transcend conventional wealth management,” said Oliver Yoon, Vice President at Purpose Advisor Solutions.

HHAA Founder and Senior Partner Sean Harrell echoes these statements, “This time has been challenging for a lot of us, from business owners to professionals, from students to retirees. Financial literacy is so incredibly important, and as advisors, we need to have education as our number one priority when it comes to working with our clients. Preparing them and coaching them through times like this, when emotions get the best of us as humans; that is the value of an advisor.” Harrell says, “By working with a team like PAS, we can bring the low-cost, proven diversification that clients need, but may not have access to working at the banks. The client receives an entire ecosystem of expertise and it’s where the future of wealth management is going.”

Through the tight integration of PAS platform’s portfolio management capabilities and HHAA’s advanced financial, estate and risk management services, clients will have access to a solution that can ultimately serve their complete needs through one key relationship. This integration enables continuity throughout the decision-making process and will serve clients well moving forward as they develop their overall wealth plan for both current and future generations.

Purpose Advisor Solution’s end-to-end solution simplifies advisors’ practices and makes it easier to give clients what they need and expect — honest, independent advice and a seamless service experience. In addition to an innovative, modern technology platform and robust portfolio management, Purpose Advisor Solutions offers access to practice management and consulting to ensure a successful transition and ongoing development of advisor practices.

HHAA guides successful entrepreneurs and high-performing professionals who are either starting off or deep into their careers, in making meaningful decisions at the intersection of their life and their wealth. They take an approach that is client-centric, as each situation is unique, very much like the one we are all experiencing right now. Financial peace-of-mind is their number one priority, and more Canadians deserve it. The nine person team operates on a team-based approach specializing in financial planning, insurance, tax and estate, and business planning for Canadians.

Embracing the entrepreneurial spirit, HHAA subscribes to the idea that the path of life is not a straight line, it is a unique series of detours. As a team, we adapt to changes within an ever-evolving marketplace, breaking from tradition, bringing fresh perspectives, and continuing to adopt new technologies and innovations to stay ahead of the curve.

At Howe Harrell & Associates, we are not just brokers, we are financial and behavioral coaches. At Howe Harrell & Associates, you are not just clients, you’re family.

