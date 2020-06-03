MAYNARD, Mass., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced that management will present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit being held on June 9-12, 2020.



AquaBounty management will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event and is scheduled to present as follows:

Virtual Investor Summit

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern time (11:10 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35133

Management’s presentation will be open to the public, but participation in the one-on-one investor meetings is by invitation only. In either case, advance registration is required. For more information, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, please contact a conference representative at info@investorsummitgroup.com .

About AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) is a commercial aquaculture company focused on improving efficiency, sustainability, and profitability, leveraging decades of biotechnology expertise to ensure the availability of high-quality seafood to meet global consumer demand. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada approved the Company’s AquAdvantage salmon as the first and only bioengineered animal protein for human consumption.

The Company’s AquAdvantage fish program is based upon a single, specific molecular modification that results in more rapid growth during early development, resulting in a 70 percent increase in annual production output for AquAdvantage versus conventional Atlantic salmon. With aquaculture facilities located in Indiana and on Prince Edward Island, AquaBounty is raising its disease-free, antibiotic-free salmon in land-based Recirculating Aquaculture Systems, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution to marine ecosystems as compared to traditional sea-cage farming. For more information, please visit www.aquabounty.com .

