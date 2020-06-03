ALLEN, Texas, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly half (44 percent) of consumers have tried at least one new brand during COVID-19 due to lack of availability or extended delivery times according to new research conducted by Arlington Research and PFSweb’s (NASDAQ: PFSW) operations business unit, PFS. The study offers brands and retailers a look at how the pandemic is impacting consumer behavior.



Key findings from the PFS and Arlington Research study:

Four in ten consumers have shopped a new website during the pandemic.

45 percent of consumers who have shopped a new website during the pandemic will continue to shop that site following a positive experience.

39 percent of consumers would rather shop directly on a brand’s website rather than a marketplace website.

“This research highlights how much consumers still value brands,” Zach Thomann, EVP and PFS General Manager, commented. “As consumers turn to online shopping during this crisis, brands have an opportunity to encourage long-term loyalty. Providing a quality customer experience during this time is crucial, whether that is through proactive communication, using store inventory to ensure product availability, or other key measures.”

More detail on the study as well as information on PFS’ end-to-end eCommerce offering can be found here .

About the Research

This study was conducted across April and May 2020, surveying 2,000 adults aged 18+ across the U.S. These results are based on consumers who have purchased from 7 major retail categories during the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar study was conducted in the UK across March and April 2020. More detail on the UK study can be found here . Both studies were conducted by independent research firm, Arlington Research.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .

Media Relations:

Matthew Kaiserman

Media Frenzy Global

Tel 1-678-943-7408

matthew@mediafrenzyglobal.com